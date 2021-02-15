Champagnes Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2028 | Center Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, LANSON-BCC, Laurent Perrier, LVMH

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Champagnes Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the champagnes market report are Center Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, LANSON-BCC, Laurent Perrier, LVMH, Pernod Ricard, Champagne Piper-Heidsieck, Champagne Pommery, Champagne Taittinger, Thiénot Bordeaux-Champagnes, Veuve Clicquot, Rémy Cointreau, Charles Martel, Champagne Laurent-Perrier SAS, Moët Hennessy USA, Vranken Pommery Monopole, Louis Roederer, Liquor Racks, Krug, Canard-Duchêne, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Ruinart, BOLLINGER MOTORS INC. among other domestic and global players.

The champagnes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.11% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rise in the consumption of alcohol across the globe is escalating the growth of champagnes market.

Champagne refers to the product made from grapes that are grown in various regions of the world. Specific grapes are utilized such as chardonnay, pinot meuniere and pinot noir. Grapes are fermented to produce wine which contains 9% of alcohol by volume. The drink is also known as sparkling wine which is similar to champagne and might resemble the respective beverage but it cannot be sold or labelled as champagne. All champagne could be categorized as sparkling wine but all sparkling wine cannot be categorized under champagne. Grapes are grown in accordance to the appellation rules regarding with the manufacturing of champagne.

The rapid economic growth in the developing nations and the growing acceptance for consumption of alcohol in the cultural beliefs of consumers act as the factors driving the champagnes market. The increase in number of bars and lounges, the need of the alcoholic beverage for the business of this sector and availability of various types of product influence the champagnes market growth. The rise in trend for inexpensive flavored champagne for consuming at social gathering and the presence of “premium” champagne in the market accelerate the growth.

The rise in demand for vintage wines due to the growing awareness among consumers related to the authentic flavors, the use of luxury and style as unique selling propositions in airlines and supportive government policies for encouraging the domestic aviation sectors propel the champagnes market. Additionally, the rise in purchasing power, increase in spending by bars, hotels, lounges and airline services to offer variety of flavors to consumers, the use of champagne in various cocktails and cuisines, growth in brand awareness and change in consumer lifestyles positively affect the champagnes market. Furthermore, the enhancement of flavoring palettes of product by introducing various flavors such as strawberry, blueberry, peach, citrus, cream, vanilla and nutty among others and new product launch extend profitable opportunities to the champagnes market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the implementation of stringent government policies regarding advertisement and distribution and selective distribution of products is expected to obstruct the champagnes market growth. The rise in concerns regarding the higher level of sugar content present in champagne when compared to wine is projected to challenge the champagnes market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Product (Prestige Cuvée, Blanc De Noirs, Blanc De Blancs, Rosé Champagne, Others),

Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range and Luxury),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, On Trade and Others)

The countries covered in the global champagnes market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the champagnes market because of the high production and consumption of champagne among population, legalization of online delivery of alcohol, initiatives taken by trade associations to promote the interests and economic growth and monitor the winegrowers and houses that purchase and market the wine and rise in brand awareness among people. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the increase in consumption in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, influence of pop culture, rising disposable income and availability of international brands in the region.

