Challenges, New Map, Motorcycles And More

Fortnite launched a model new chapter and season this morning. Chapter 4, Season 1 comes one 12 months after the launch of Chapter 3, the sport’s shortest thus far. An entire bunch of latest stuff is within the sport now, so it’s a good time to dive in and play a bit even when you—like me—have taken a protracted break from the colourful Battle Royale.

Right here’s the whole lot new in Chapter 4, Season 1. We’ll begin with . . .

The Trailers

That’s gameplay, right here’s the cinematic trailer:

As you may see, new gameplay mechanics embrace drivable bikes and a collection of latest weapons. The brand new weapons embrace a Tac Pistol, a Pink-Eye Assault Rifle that goals down sights, a pair new shotguns and two Legendary weapons.

The Shockwave Hammer is each an excellent highly effective melee weapon and a brand new strategy to get across the map by bouncing. Within the few matches I’ve performed thus far, I used to be capable of degree a number of opponents with the hammer and escape the encroaching storm by bouncing forward of it within the nick of time.

The Ex-Caliber rifle (a intelligent title for a gun that shoots magical swords) is the opposite new Legendary weapon. I haven’t used this as a lot because the hammer but however it appears to pack an honest punch and you may shoot swords that stick into the bottom earlier than blowing up, making it a bit like a sticky grenade launcher—although the sword bomb blast radius seems to be fairly small.

The New Map

As you may see, there are 9 new Factors Of Curiosity. Remarkably, these are largely new with no basic returning POIs like Tilted Towers, or Greasy Grove (although Frenzy Fields is principally Frenzy Farm). The brand new POIs are:

Autumn Biome — West / Northwest Map

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Anvil Sq.

Shattered Slabs

Summer time Biome — South / Southeast Map

Frenzy Fields

Defective Splits

Slappy Shores

Winter Biome — North / Northeast Map

Lonely Labs

Brutal Bastion

A Medieval Map

There’s a really robust Medieval vibe to the map that I actually like. I suppose we will thank the Season 1 ‘Secret’ pores and skin, Geralt of Rivia, for that. Geralt is a mutant monster-hunter from The Witcher sequence of books / video games / TV exhibits that are set in a fictional European-style fantasy world stuffed with magic and monsters. It seems like Geralt may have a few of his magic—probably as emotes—in Fortnite:

The New Battle Cross

Actuality Augments

One other new sport mechanic in Chapter 4, Season 1 is named Actuality Augments. As you play, these change into obtainable. You’ll get two completely different choices or the choice to reroll every time a brand new Increase turns into obtainable. These offer you small perks that would assist in a pinch and which you’ll be able to, with just a little luck, tailor to suit your loadout and playstyle. These Augments stack all through the match.

Augments embrace:

Mild Fingers . Makes your weapons utilizing Mild Ammo reload sooner.

. Makes your weapons utilizing Mild Ammo reload sooner. Mechanical Archer . Offers you a Mechanical Explosive Blow & Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

. Offers you a Mechanical Explosive Blow & Mechanical Shockwave Bow. Aerialist . Grants you Glider redeploy for the remainder of the match.

. Grants you Glider redeploy for the remainder of the match. Supercharged . Your automobiles will not devour gasoline and so they’ll have elevated Well being.

. Your automobiles will not devour gasoline and so they’ll have elevated Well being. Hovering Sprints. Whereas sprinting, you’ll have the ability to bounce a lot larger — and bounce with decrease gravity.

New Motion Mechanic: Hurdle

Dash at obstacles like low fences or partitions and as an alternative of simply working into them, now you’ll hurdle over.

Right here’s what that appears like:

New Challenges

A number of new varieties of challenges can be found to start out cracking out. There are your typical Weekly and Every day challenges (none of that are notably fascinating). Then there are the brand new Explorer Quests that are a bit extra fascinating. These embrace:

Land on the brand new island

Go to The Citadel, Anvil Sq., and Shattered Slabs

Search Oathbound Chests

Acquire a Shockwave Hammer and an Ex-Caliber Rifle in a single match

Activate Augments

Land at sizzling spots

Get rid of opponents

Hurdle over objects

Attain 10 gamers remaining in a match

I’ve already earned one of many rewards. Full three and also you get this beautiful candy pickaxe sword:

Clearly there are many issues we’ve got but to find with the brand new season and new updates that will likely be launched because the season progresses, however this covers the bases. If I discover anything that should be included on this put up I’ll replace it.

