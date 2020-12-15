Challenges: How COVID-19 happened and charting the path forward for IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/151

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market

According to a study conducted by Research Dive, the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor(IGBT)-Based Power Semiconductor market forecast size is expected to reach$20,103.1million by the end of 2026, registering 17.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Many key players present in this market are catering to the demand of IGBT-based semicondustors due to which the supplier’s power is high

The bargaining power of suppliers is High.

Bargaining Power of Consumers:The number of consumers is very high.

The bargaining power of consumers is High.

Threat of new entrants: The rising demand from the developing nations

Lack of geographical presence of the key players in the developing and underdeveloped nations. The intial investment to start a semiconductors company is moderate

The threat of new entrants is Medium

Threat of substitutes:The only alternative for IGBT can be MOSFET but the inefficiency to handle huge kilowatts is the key restraint for MOSFET; thus, there is no substitute for IGBT.

The threat of substitutes is High

Competitive rivalry in the industry:This market includes a fewmarket participants. Many of the key players are following similar strategies for the improvement of technologies.

The competitive rivalry in the industry is High

Europe region will have enormous opportunities for the market investors to grow over the coming years @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/151

The rise in the usage of renewable energy such as hydro, solar, and tidal energies due to the deteriorating climatic conditions and increasing technological advancements in the developed and developing economies globallyare expected to boost the global IGBT market. IGBTsare widely used in high and medium-power applications such as switched-mode power supplies, induction heating and traction motor control. IGBT modules basically consist of multiple devices in parallel and have the capability to handle high current competencies and hundreds of amperes along withblocking the voltages upto 6500 V.

IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation by Type

Discrete

Module

IC’s

Moreover, the increasing prices, the rising demand for integrated circuits(ICs), and the capability that the integrated circuits have to replace power semiconductors are expected to hinder the IGBT-Based power semicondutors market in the near future.

Reveal the Market Overview, Opportunity, Expansion, Regional Analysis, Market Trend, Key Companies Profile, Companies Strategies, SWOT analysis and Growth of IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/151

The global IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor market is analyzed on the basis of type into discrete, module and power IC’s. Among these, the modules market segmentis expected to drive the IGBT-Based Power Semiconductors market growth accounting for $7,938.1 million by 2026, growing at CAGR of 18.4% during the forecasted period. This dominance is mainly attributed to the rising electronic components market in the automobile industry, and the growing demand for portable electronic products and telecommunication sectors are some of the key factors driving the IGBT-Based Power Semiconductors Market.

IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Technology

Energy Sector

Aerospace

Automotive

On the basis of application, the global IGBT-based power semiconductors market is categorized into consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy sector, aerospace, automotive and others. Among these, the market for consumer electronics held the largest market share in 2018 valued for $1,517.1 million. Industrial technology is expected to dominate the IGBT-Based Power Semiconductors Market during the forecasted period due to the, integration of IGBTs in various industries to control high voltage current is boosting the market growth. The automotive end-use industry is one of the key potential areas for rectifiers, TVs,MOSFETs, Zener diodesand switching Schottky, optoelectronics and ESD protection. IGBTs are widely used in ignition coil driver circuits.

Key Companies Profiled

Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFX)

Mitsubishi (TYO: 8058)

Fuji Electric (TYO: 6504)

Toshiba (TYO: 6502)

Semikron

ON Semiconductors

Fairchild Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

IXYS

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/151/igbt-based-power-semiconductor-market

The global IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor market has been classified regionally into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific regionheld the largest market value in 2018 accounting for $1,868.5 million and is anticipated to reach $6,654.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipatedto continue its dominance during the projected time frame; this dominance is majorly due to swift growth in the demandfor consumer electronics and growing concentration over renewable energy resources in this region. The market for Europe region is anticipated to grow at a swift rate during the projected time frame. Europe market is predicted to reach $1,247.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/