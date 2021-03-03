Challenges Analysis and Pandemic Effect on Social Media Analytics Market

Introduction Social media analytics combines monitoring, measurement, and analysis tools to uncover user sentiments, and identify key trends in the studied market. The deployment of social media analytics allows users to mine and decipher vast amount of data from various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, among others. It helps the companies to discover customer sentiment about brands, trends, customer concerns, and the efficacy of the organization’s marketing campaigns, as well as competitor intelligence. Social media analytics is a six step process which comprises of identification, extraction, cleaning, analyzing, visualization and interpretation. Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4160

Drivers and Restraints: Increasing Usage of Social Media The major factor driving the adoption of Social Media Analytics market is the increasing usage of social media among people. With the growth of digital technologies, people have started using social media for communication, online shopping and for other social connectivity activities. These have encouraged enterprises to adopt social media analytics solutions in order to understand the needs and demand of users and salability of their product. This enables the social media analytics companies to gain better customer data and enhance customer behavioral analysis. High Rate of Adoption in SMEs Small business increasingly adapt social media owing to availability of specially designed cheaper tools. In addition the growth of awareness of analytics for competitive advantage and better efficiency has created a growth avenue for social media analytics. Complexities in Analytical Workflow Social media analytics companies face discrepancies in analytical workflow owing to high implementation efforts and requirement of significant technical expertise. Furthermore, data analysis and customization is highly complex and time-consuming. This is a major hindrance that impedes the growth of the overall social media analytics market. Small business increasingly adapt social media owing to availability of specially designed cheaper tools. In addition the growth of awareness of analytics for competitive advantage and better efficiency will create lucrative growth opportunity for the target market.

Key Players:

The key players operating the global social media analytics market includes Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe, Clarabridge, NetBase Solutions, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Digimind. Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market. For instance, in In April 2019, Digimind partnered with TrustedOut with the aim to enhance its decision making for Business Intelligence (BI) analysts, brand safety managers, and Public Relations (PR) professionals with the use of analytical tools from their own set of databases. TrustedOut helps to overcome limitations of human selection and biases, with the latest advancements in Machine Learning (ML), web crawling, big data, and microservices, and delivers an always up-to-date, trustworthy corpus of sources.In January 2018, NetBase upgraded its social media analytics platform by adding new features, such as enhanced Instagram analysis and insight, all major social media network analysis, comprehensive insights based on text, engagement metrics and images, and in-depth historical analysis. This enhancement would strengthen NetBase’ relationship with existing customers and help in the acquisition of new customers.

