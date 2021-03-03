Challenger Banks in South America Market Emerging Growth and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Challenger Banks in South America Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Challenger Banks in South America Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Challenger Banks in South America.

Digital banking is expanding across Latin America after getting a major foothold in 2013 in Brazil, home to regional pioneer Nubank. Digital lenders particularly target young, tech-savvy consumers who have no qualms about switching between service providers. A central characteristic of these lenders is low entry barriers and low levels of friction.

Since then other standalone digital banks, or challenger banks, have arrived on the scene, as well as neobanks those that operate under the license of an existing player. And that’s not to mention the myriad fintechs nibbling away at different points on the traditional banking value chain while constantly seeking new sources of revenue and market opportunities.

Coming to the country-wise scenario of challenger banks or neo banks in South America, Peru may get its first neobank by the end of this year (2020). Chile’s prepaid card market is also growing. Among the newcomers is the local unit of Peru-headquartered financial services giant Credicorp. A company known as B89 is looking to partner with a financial institution, as current regulations require a bank to have a physical presence.

Top Leading Companies of Challenger Banks in South America Market are NU Bank, Uala, Albo, Nequi, DaviPlata, BruBank and others.

Key Market Trends

Fintech Start-Ups And Challenger banks Target Customer base in Colombia



Having a bank account and being able to withdraw or transfer money at any time is one of the things that people in developed countries take for granted, like clean water, electricity, or, to a lesser extent, internet access. In many regions of the world, however, access to basic financial services is anything but given with 1.7 billion people still unbanked in 2017 according to the World Bank.

Fintech Start-Ups And Challenger banks in Colombia have a target customer base classification in place and the share of firms having each of the following categories as their targeted category is as follows.

Market Restraint: Brazil has been a less active customer base in banking space

In Brazil, there are 45 million unbanked people, that is, Brazilians who have not operated a bank account for more than six months or who have chosen not to have a bank account.

86% of the unbanked are concentrated in economic classes C, D, and E, which is the least connected part of the population and with the most informal work. Of these, 49% are in the middle class (C). Of the 45 million unbanked, 58% have only elementary education or no education; 31% said they had received a loan and 45% reported having turned to family members and 25% to friends. Only 24% turned to banks or finance companies for financing or loans.

