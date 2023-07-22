Challenged by Tech and Market Forces, Independent Bookshops Bounce Back

This week, reporting for an upcoming article about mitigating wildfires took me to Kelowna, British Columbia, the place I added Mosaic Books to the record of bookstores I’ve visited. Kelowna, whereas unusually prosperous and a well-liked vacationer vacation spot, has a inhabitants of simply 157,000. However at 8,000 sq. toes and filled with about 17,000 present titles, in addition to hundreds of remaindered books, Mosaic appears to be like like a store you’d anticipate finding in a metropolis many instances Kelowna’s measurement.

I met the opposite morning with Michael Neill, who owns Mosaic together with his spouse Michele, and Alicia Neill, the shop supervisor and Mr. Neill’s daughter, to speak in regards to the state of booksellers in Canada.

Mr. Neill has broad and specific perception into the sector. Up above the bookshop are the places of work of Mr. Neill’s different enterprise, Bookmanager, which makes software program techniques utilized by about 530 unbiased bookshops in Canada and the USA. That firm additionally straight led to his buy of Mosaic and his household’s transfer to Kelowna.

First, let’s have a look at some numbers. The newest evaluation from Statistics Canada, which dates again to the distorted pandemic 12 months of 2020 when retailers have been closed, discovered that bodily bookstores remained the most important supply of e book gross sales in Canada, a 1.5 billion Canadian greenback market at the moment.

Mr. Neill stated that there’s been no single mannequin for achievement, or no less than survival, in terms of bookshops.