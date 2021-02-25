Chainsaw Market Forecast to 2027 – Husqvarna AB, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., YAMABIKO Corporation

A chainsaw is a portable gas, gasoline, or electric-powered saw that cuts with a set of teeth attached to a rotating chain-driven along a guide bar. It is widely used in activities such as tree felling, bucking, pruning, limbing, and cutting firebreaks. The rising use of wood in pulp production, furniture manufacturing, and house construction activities is anticipating the growth of the chainsaw market globally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An increased emphasis of semi-professional and professional workers toward the adoption of safety guidelines to prevent mishaps and injuries is booming the demand for the chainsaw market. Moreover, increasing deforestation due to rising demand for commodities is also triggers the chainsaw market growth. Rapid technological innovations and the introduction of battery-powered, fuel-efficient, and powerful chainsaw is expected to offer immense growth opportunities for the market player of the chainsaw market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key chainsaw companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Alfred KÃ¤rcher SE & Co. KG

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

Husqvarna AB

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Makita Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

YAMABIKO Corporation

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery Co.,Ltd.

Global Chainsaw Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Gasoline-powered, Gas-powered, Electric-powered); Bar Length (Below 16 inch, 16-18 inch, Above 18 inch); End-user (Commercial, Non-commercial) and Geography

The structure of the Chainsaw Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Chainsaw market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Chainsaw industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Chainsaw market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Chainsaw market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chainsaw market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

