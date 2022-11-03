Chainsaw Man Season 2 release date in 2023? Anime sequel is reportedly in production by MAPPA

Will the Bomb Lady arc be tailored by Chainsaw Man Season 2 or a film? Pic credit score: Aku 悪

The Chainsaw Man Season 2 anime TV present will proceed the story of Denji and Pochita as they fight the devils of their midst within the Public Security Saga. However when will Chainsaw Man Season 2 come out?

And can Chainsaw Man: Bomb Lady Arc first be tailored by Studio MAPPA as a Chainsaw Man film?

It’s doable that new official information can be introduced throughout the Chainsaw Man stage occasion at Leap Festa 2023, which takes place from 3:35 to 4:15 PM JST (2:35 to three:15 AM EST) on December 18, 2022.

Anime information leakers like Jaymes Hanson already declare that Chainsaw Man Season 2 is already in manufacturing. On September 19, 2022, he claimed, “The second cour already began [production]. How they launch it’s one other query.”

What’s a “cour,” you may ask? For these unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of Japanese TV broadcasting based mostly on the bodily seasons that’s often composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Previous to this, Hanson had claimed, “In March [2022] I mentioned Chainsaw Man was Fall. Which is true. I additionally mentioned 2-Cour. Attributable to manufacturing points, this appears to have modified to 1-cour. 12 Episodes. You could possibly have a Break up cour, Components (AOT), and even only a new season. This can be a leak in any case. Imagine what u need, only a heads up.”

This details about Chainsaw Man Season 2 has not been verified by any official sources such because the Chainsaw Man anime web site or the Studio MAPPA Twitter account. All anime information leaks needs to be thought-about a rumor and brought with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, Jaymes Hanson does have a reliable historical past of creating correct claims up to now, together with being the primary to publicly declare that Bleach: Thousand-12 months Blood Conflict could be a Disney+ unique.

The full variety of episodes and/or cours adapting Chainsaw Man Half 1 has not been introduced but.

Needless to say the continuation of the anime TV collection could possibly be formally known as Chainsaw Man Season 1 Half 2, which shouldn’t be confused with the manga’s Chainsaw Man Half 2 Academy Arc (Gakko-hen) that began popping out in Summer time 2022. Exactly resulting from this potential for confusion, it’s predicted that the anime continuation can be marketed as Chainsaw Man Season 2.

After all, MAPPA can also be the identical firm that severely marketed Assault On Titan: Season 4 Half 3 because the 2023 finale for the ultimate season of Assault On Titan: The Ultimate Season.

This text offers every thing that’s identified about Chainsaw Season 2 (Chainsaw Man Season 1 Half 2) and all associated information. As such, this text can be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 launch date predictions

As of the final replace, Studio MAPPA, writer Shueisha, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the Chainsaw Man Season 2 launch date. Nor has the manufacturing of a Chainsaw Man anime sequel been introduced.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed this text can be up to date with the related info.

Within the meantime, it’s doable to invest about when, or if, the Chainsaw Man Season 1 Half 2 launch date will happen sooner or later.

Primarily based on the pacing of the manga’s story, it’s doable that animation studio MAPPA may adapt the manga’s Half 1 as two cours. In an effort to keep a great manufacturing schedule and preserve the animation high quality excessive the studio is basically splitting up the cours.

A “split-cour” is the place a single anime season takes a multi-month break earlier than resuming TV broadcasting.

As Jaymes Hanson talked about, splitting up the cours was apparently resulting from manufacturing points, which isn’t a shock contemplating how Studio MAPPA already has greater than sufficient initiatives on its plate main as much as 2023. There’s Assault On Titan: The Ultimate Season Half 3, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Vinland Saga Season 2, Campfire Cooking in One other World with my Absurd Talent, Zombieland Saga film, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, Alice and Therese’s Phantasm Manufacturing facility, and the much-delayed Yuri on Ice film. And these are simply the beforehand confirmed initiatives which were publicly introduced!

Assuming that the manufacturing was already scheduled out prematurely in 2022, it’s doable that the Chainsaw Man Season 2 launch date could possibly be in Spring or Summer time 2023. As beforehand talked about, the second season would wish to have greater than 13 episodes, so it’s doable the 2nd season would wish to begin airing in late March 2023 or late June 2023.

However that risk actually is determined by whether or not or not the Bomb Lady Arc is was a Chainsaw Man film. In spite of everything, MAPPA could be keen for an additional monetary windfall just like the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film.

If the subsequent massive story arc is tailored as a movie, the Chainsaw Man film launch date could possibly be in Summer time 2023 or November/December 2023 after which Chainsaw Man Season 2 comes out a minimum of a yr later in 2024.

Heaven forbid, however there’s all the time the chance that the more and more busy animation studio could have Chainsaw Man Season 2 delayed in 2023 so not one of the animators have to be (metaphorically) chained to their desks.

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man Season 2 English dub launch date predictions

Up to now, Crunchyroll was streaming the Chainsaw Man anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Center East, and CIS. Chainsaw Man Season 1 was additionally streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Animax Korea, Hulu, and bilibili.

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man English dub launch date was on October 25, 2022. That meant the Chainsaw Man dub premiered two weeks after the anime first premiered on October 11, 2022. Nevertheless, the worldwide premiere of the Chainsaw dub premiere at New York Comedian Con was on October 7, 2022.

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man English dub was directed by ADR director Mike McFarland (Assault On Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood). Right here was the primary Chainsaw Man English dub solid:

Right here is the Chainsaw Man solid for the Japanese dub:

Further Chainsaw Man dubs included Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man Season 2 English dub launch date can be introduced sooner or later after Chainsaw Man Season 2 has first premiered with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Hopefully, future English dubbing can be sooner as soon as the COVID pandemic winds down and turns into endemic. In an effort to shield voice actors from the impression of the coronavirus pandemic, they have been pressured to quickly pause manufacturing or take further security precautions that resulted in slowed work.

Many English dubbing homes have skilled delays since voice actors usually journey to the recording studio. By mid-2022 Crunchyroll started switching from distant recording to in-studio recording once more (a lot of the work is completed of their Texas studio).

Studio MAPPA will certainly return for Chainsaw Man S2

The primary workers making Chainsaw Man Season 2 hasn’t been introduced but, however we are able to confidently say that Studio MAPPA will return. Throughout Anime Expo 2022 in July 2022, Chainsaw Man producer Makoto Kimura defined that the TV present shouldn’t be utilizing the standard anime manufacturing committee.

For individuals who don’t already know, an anime manufacturing committee is a corporation that splits the price and thus the danger of creating an anime challenge. The committees are shaped by firms with a vested curiosity within the challenge similar to publishers, studios, TV stations, and so on. If the challenge is profitable, the income are cut up up, but when a challenge fails miserably the committee construction is a safety internet that forestalls a single firm from going bankrupt.

Kimura revealed that forming a manufacturing committee was mentioned by MAPPA, however he was in opposition to the thought. The MAPPA management determined to deal with the challenge in-house with the approval of manga writer Shueisha. MAPPA is bearing all the danger for the manufacturing, however they’ll even have full artistic management and reap all of the rewards.

As such, MAPPA has a vested curiosity in making the general anime collection as profitable as doable. In addition they have management over how the story of the manga collection is tailored.

For the primary season, the Chainsaw Man anime challenge was helmed by director Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 episode director). Makoto Nakazono (Jujutsu Kaisen, SSSS.Gridman) was the chief episode director. Masato Nakazono (Jujutsu Kaisen) was the assistant director.

Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover) was the motion director. Yusuke Takeda (Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen) was the background artwork director. Author Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100, Ajin, Assault on Titan Season 4) dealt with the scripts.

Artist Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) was the human character designer, whereas Kiyotaka Oshiyama (DEVILMAN crybaby, Area Dandy) was the satan character designer. Makoto Nakazono (DARLING within the FRANXX, Little Witch Academia) was the chief technical director. Composer Agraph/Kensuke Ushio (DEVILMAN crybaby, A Silent Voice) created the music.

The Chainsaw Man Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme track music hasn’t been introduced but.

For the primary season, the Chainsaw Man OP (opening) theme track music “KICK BACK” was carried out by Kenshi Yonezu.

The Chainsaw Man ED (ending) music modified for every of the 12 episodes of the primary season.

“Katagiri 2-oku centimeter (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades)” by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE

“ALL KINDS OF KISSES” by ano

“Combat Track” by eve

“Deep Down” by Aimer

“Rendezvous” by Kanaria

“Within the Again Room” by syudou

“Violence” by QUEEN BEE

“Time Left” by ZUTOMAYO

“First loss of life” by TK from Ling tosite sigure

“Pill” by TOOBOE

“CHAINSAW BLOOD” by Vaundy

“DOGLAND” by PEOPLE 1

Most The Hormone’s track can be used each as an insert track and ending theme.

Why so many Chainsaw Man ED songs? Apparently, it was the thought of director Nakayama.

“I requested all my favourite artists to participate on this challenge so I hope everybody will get pleasure from every of the OPs and EDs, and all of the characters that may seem sooner or later!” he tweeted on September 19, 2022.

Chainsaw Man Quantity 6 exhibits the brand new woman Reze bare so we are able to’t present the complete cowl. Pic credit score: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Chainsaw Man manga circulation surges from anime enhance

The story for the Chainsaw Man anime TV present is predicated on the Chainsaw Man manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Leap since December 2020, Chainsaw Man Half 1 completed in December 2020 with 97 chapters collected into 11 volumes.

The Chainsaw Man manga Half 2 launch date was on July 13, 2022. The primary quantity to include chapters from Half 2, Chainsaw Man Quantity 12, was launched on October 4, 2022. The second half additionally moved the manga collection from Weekly Shonen Leap to Shueisha’s Shonen Leap Plus on-line digital journal.

The manga sequel featured Denji going to high school. It was a controversial transition because the story began from the perspective of a distinct character, excessive schooler Asa Mitaka.

North American writer VIZ Media is releasing the Chainsaw Man manga’s English translation within the USA and different English-speaking nations. As of June 7, 2022, the English Chainsaw Man manga was caught up with Quantity 11.

Many followers of the collection agree that manga didn’t grow to be deserving of its lofty standing till the second half of Chainsaw Man Half 1. Despite the fact that the anime’s first season doesn’t attain that time within the story the Chainsaw Man evaluations have been nice even for the introductory arc.

Maybe this overly constructive response was resulting from all of the hype and anticipation that had been constructed up previous to the premiere. However it’s a incontrovertible fact that the primary season managed to briefly attain the High 10 Anime listing on MyAnimeList just like Bleach: Thousand-12 months Blood Conflict and SPY x FAMILY.

A number of the constructive evaluations are because of the method the preliminary story deconstructs stereotypical shounen beliefs similar to dwelling for an even bigger aim. The primary trio of the “Hayakawa household” is enjoyable to look at and poor, traumatized Denji is the “easy” hero of the widespread man struggling via work days simply to place a meager meal on the desk but questioning if there’s extra to life.

In distinction to the lofty reward, there was some backlash in opposition to Studio MAPPA counting on CGI results for the motion scenes. Granted, there have been some tough edges right here and there however general MAPPA managed to merge 3D and 2D animation in a reasonably seamless trend. Those that ranked the primary season poorly solely based mostly on such nitpicking usually hate 3D animation normally.

What’s simple is that the streaming efficiency was superb because the first season usually topped the charts in Fall 2022 for Crunchyroll’s Most Widespread anime listing.

What’s extra, the enhance to Chainsaw Man manga gross sales was vital, though not fairly nearly as good because the tremendous mega enhance seen by Jujutsu Kaisen or Tokyo Revengers (each Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Tokyo Revengers Season 2 are popping out in 2023).

Simply days earlier than the anime’s premiere in October 2022, the Chainsaw Man manga had 16 million copies (together with digital) in circulation for Half 1. By the primary week of November 2022, it was reported that the CSM manga had reached 18 million copies in circulation with 12 volumes, which meant that the collection grew by 2 million copies in lower than a month!

The enhance to older volumes was additionally notable in October 2022 because the first two volumes crossed 1 million bodily copies throughout these weeks. Shifting into early November 2022, there was a rise in backlog quantity gross sales. All of this knowledge could be defined by the anticipated anime enhance to manga gross sales.

However, Oricon knowledge reveals that Quantity 12 (the primary quantity of Chainsaw Man Half 2) offered 381,000 bodily copies in 20 days, whereas Quantity 11 offered 448,000 in 18 days. A part of this downturn could be defined by the manga’s hiatus along with the variety of digital subscriber readers growing on Shonen Leap+. Plus, followers which can be new to the collection must compensate for studying the older volumes earlier than they buy Chainsaw Man Half 2 volumes.

As beforehand talked about, the primary a number of story arcs are pretty simplistic so the anime’s story received’t hit its stride till the Chainsaw Man anime sequel. Thus, it’s doable that Chainsaw Man Season 2 will trigger a good greater surge in manga gross sales and end result within the collection reaching mega-hit standing.

Chainsaw Man manga in comparison with the anime’s first season

When an anime collection adapts a narrative that’s based mostly on a lightweight novel or manga the script and collection composition author will all the time must make concessions with a view to match the plot into the time constraints of the TV episodic format. The Japanese cour system is particularly strict since they sometimes solely get 11 to 13 episodes, which implies there’s a arduous restrict to what could be tailored faithfully

The largest problem normally within the anime trade is that the anime producer sometimes decides how a lot supply materials can be tailored by a single season. On this case, Studio MAPPA has full management over how the anime can be tailored.

The aim for the studio MAPPA writers is to hit the key plot beats whereas reaching the most effective stopping level that gives a great climax for the season… even when that implies that sure points don’t obtain full plot decision and are left hanging for the subsequent season. Thus sure scenes and dialogue will hit the slicing room ground with a boring, resounding thud. Manga purists then erupt right into a bloody panic as they spin concerning the web spewing vitriol solely to be viciously reduce down by actuality.

Fortunately, Chainsaw Man Episode 1 was very devoted to the supply materials because it solely tailored the primary chapter, which was longer than common for the manga. The episode even prolonged the Zombie Satan combat and revealed “the door” early on as foreshadowing with out overdoing it since solely manga readers would acknowledge what it meant at first.

However Chainsaw Man Episode 2 started making cuts to the manga’s story by skipping the introductory arc concerning the Muscle Satan, a creature that embodied the concern of muscle tissues. However a minimum of we bought to see intricately animated udon noodles!

The one purpose this skipped Muscle Satan mini-arc was vital was that it confirmed simply how manipulative and sadistic devils could possibly be along with giving extra impression to Denji’s declare that he could be pals with a satan if doable. When Denji first encountered the snake-like Muscle Satan after already merging with Pochita, a younger woman tried to cease him from killing the “good satan” since he allegedly had saved her from an abusive father.

In actuality, the seemingly harmless Muscle Satan had taken the little woman prisoner to torture her and used the woman to get Denji to take his guard down since he was conflicted about whether or not good devils existed based mostly on his expertise with Pochita. The mini-arc conveyed the message that even little women couldn’t be trusted on this weird world.

Definitely, this battle continues to play a task within the anime as Denji continues to consider that it’s doable that good devils exist. Regardless of Energy’s betrayal, her introductory story arc additionally made it clear that devils or Fiends may select to make pals and be self-sacrificial of their actions.

Warning: The next paragraph implies a significant spoiler.

It was additionally good to listen to Makima’s voice because the opening chapters may have been interpreted as her being warm-hearted and genuinely flirty with Denji. As an alternative, the impartial tone and the way in which the strains have been mentioned undoubtedly gave the primary impression of a psychopath… particularly when she coldly spoke about placing down ineffective canines. Seeing Makima’s eyes animated and coloured like Energy’s eyes made it much more noticeable that one thing isn’t fairly proper. The anime additionally makes it clear that the one purpose Denji doesn’t discover the early sinister crimson flags is that he’s starved for affection and lacks social expertise resulting from his upbringing (or lack thereof since he additionally didn’t attend faculty).

One other little bit of foreshadowing is that Makima’s workplace contained artwork from Gustave Dore’s work about The Divine Comedy. The artwork in Makima’s home was from Paradise Misplaced.

Whereas the anime did present Denji within the bathtub, the episode oddly reduce how he additionally sang out, “Union job! Paid days off!” Maybe Studio MAPPA is fearful of the Union Satan? In spite of everything, it could possibly be mentioned that the Chainsaw Man manga is an allegory for normal soul-crushing work life and all of the tradeoffs that individuals make on daily basis. Pic credit score: Tatsuki Fujimoto

One drawback with Chainsaw Man Episode 3 is that it didn’t do a great job of explaining that the satan energy system embodies the phobias of humanity. When Makima talks to Aki Hayakawa about devils she does be aware that the identify of a satan implies a gravitas, and as such implies {that a} Chainsaw satan needs to be highly effective, however to be truthful the manga didn’t present an honest rationalization till the Gun Satan arc.

Listening to the voice of Aki’s Kon additionally solidified her because the cunning satan. Which solely is sensible…

One other notable change is that the daddy and little woman saved by Denji throughout the Muscle Satan combat have been shifted to the combat with Bat Satan. As with the earlier combat, MAPPA prolonged the Bat Satan combat with further particulars. However that shouldn’t be stunning contemplating that the CSM manga targeted extra on characterization quite than uncooked motion.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 continued that development by extending the Leech Satan combat by having Denji use that Star Wars AT-AT rope trick to journey up the villain. One other new anime-only addition was displaying Aki doing chores round the home. In any other case, the fourth episode caught extra carefully to the supply materials.

CSM followers with a toes fetish have been disillusioned when the anime reduce Energy’s foot from the ultimate scene. Pic credit score: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Let’s simply hope that Chainsaw Man Episode 5 makes it clear that Denji touching Energy’s chest (pads) was utterly unsatisfying and unsexy because it’s vital for pushing the narrative ahead. It’s on this second of disappointment and vacancy that Denji blossoms right into a multi-dimensional character upon the belief that what he actually needs is to really feel an intimate connection to anyone quite than merely spherical second base. This episode dispels the notion that he’s merely “Grape Cosby” Mineta from My Hero Academia regardless of nonetheless being a girl’s man at coronary heart.

When it got here to the difference pacing, the primary season averaged round 3.25 chapters tailored per episode, which is totally regular pacing for an adaptation of a weekly manga. Whereas some dialogue and scenes have been reduce the anime made up for it by extending the motion sequences.

Some manga followers could argue that the frenzied story pacing of the manga calls for greater than 2 cours (and a film) for adapting 97 chapters. However even with simply 2 cours, the Chainsaw Man anime would nonetheless be higher than Studio MAPPA’s first adaptation of The God of Highschool anime, which wedged 112 chapters into solely 13 episodes.

The Chainsaw Man movie show scene within the OP teased the place the primary season would finish because the beforehand launched character designs confirmed off Katana Man. Pic credit score: MAPPA

All in all, it’s predicted that the primary season’s finale, Chainsaw Man Episode 12, will discover a stopping level equivalent to manga Quantity 5: Chapter 39.

It’s the most effective stopping level because the movie show date with Makima permits the story to wind down from that loopy scene when Denji and Aki have interaction in a “ball-kicking match” as a requiem for the fallen Himeno. There’s additionally a semblance of plot decision since Denji questions his personal emotional capability and Makima solutions by confirming that he has a coronary heart.

Nonetheless, this bittersweet stopping level leaves simply as many questions since Gun Satan remains to be on the transfer. After which there’s Denji’s dream about “the door”…

Chainsaw Man’s Bomb Satan will take a look at Denji in new methods and trigger him to develop. Pic credit score: Aku 悪

Why Chainsaw Man Film: Bomb Lady Arc appears believable

Because the first cour solely had 12 episodes it’s believed by some followers {that a} Chainsaw Man film turns into needed based mostly on the pacing of the manga’s story. In an effort to end adapting manga Half 1, the Public Security Saga, the 2nd cour of the anime TV collection will have to be further lengthy like Assault On Titan: The Ultimate Season Half 1, maybe 15 or 16 episodes.

However it simply so occurs that the Chainsaw Man: Bomb Lady Arc is conveniently positioned in the midst of the Public Security Saga. With solely 13 chapters, the story arc could be the right match for adapting into a movie that has a runtime of fewer than 1.5 hours.

The chapters are stuffed with motion sequences that may be rapidly tailored by animation, however MAPPA may additionally prolong the fights as they’ve finished with the primary season. The ultimate massive combat can also be so massive scale and entails so many transferring items from a hurricane that the animation high quality could be higher if produced on a film funds. There’s additionally one notably epic second that may be higher seen on the massive display screen.

It’d additionally make sense to adapt the Bomb Lady Arc as a movie based mostly on TV censorship points because it accommodates one full-frontal nude scene and plenty of partial feminine nudity throughout motion sequences (Bomb Lady even calls a “outing” and complains about combating whereas bare). Whereas a nonetheless manga panel can conveniently place objects to dam the reader’s view of the character that’ll be tough to tug off in animated kind.

The one drawback with adapting the Bomb Lady Arc as a film is that it ends on a reasonably dour be aware (though Energy does her finest to cheer up Denji). However the identical could possibly be mentioned for ending the primary season with the Bomb Lady Arc.

Regardless, adapting the Bomb Lady Arc as a film solves extra issues than it creates. If the primary cour adapts 39 chapters and the movie adapts these 13 chapters, then Chainsaw Man Season 2 would solely must adapt 35 chapters to complete the Public Security Saga. That will make it simpler for Japanese TV broadcasters because the second season would match into the traditional broadcasting time slots.

Fan artwork of the Bomb Satan woman. Pic credit score: Zabishiki

Chainsaw Man: Bomb Lady anime spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

Observe: These spoilers have been initially printed earlier than the Chainsaw Man Episode 12 launch date and can be up to date over time with further particulars. It’s doable that these spoilers could pertain to a Chainsaw Man film quite than Chainsaw Man Season 2. This abstract additionally makes an attempt to cover sure main spoilers so anime-only readers can get pleasure from them.

Within the aftermath of the film date with Makima, Denji so, so, so needs an actual girlfriend. However when he stops and thinks about it, each lady in his life has tried to kill him at one level or one other.

Denji is satisfied that his coronary heart already belongs to Makima, however when he bumps right into a cute new woman named Reze he rapidly falls in love. They meet up at a restaurant the place Reze works and so they immediately bond.

Poor Denji is conflicted since when he envisions his future he sees each Makima and Reze! However an exquisite night time with Reze the place they go skinny-dipping in a pool collectively is greater than sufficient to persuade him that he needs to run away with the brand new woman even when she is a bit more than loopy.

This fan artwork offers us an thought of how Chainsaw Man’s Reze may look within the anime.

Denji’s coronary heart could also be in turmoil however everybody else simply needs a bit of the Chainsaw Satan’s coronary heart. A killer is shipped by the Hurricane Satan to focus on those that Denji loves and Reze suits the invoice completely.

It’s the looks of the mysterious Bomb Satan that tears out Denji’s coronary heart as soon as once more. The fearsome feminine opponent ruthlessly rips into Denji’s allies within the Public Security squad with the assistance of the Hurricane Satan however a few of her actions make Denji rethink the place he stands. Who will Denji select: Reze or Makima?

Denji will lastly be taught some new expertise as Chainsaw Man with a view to defeat the Bomb Satan woman. Pic credit score: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Sadly, anime followers should wait till the Chainsaw Man Season 2 launch date to look at what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!