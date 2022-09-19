Angry Denji in the Chainsaw Man second trailer. Pic credit: MAPPA studios

In preparation for its significant return, Chainsaw Man is heating up! If you didn’t know, the manga for the series has recently resumed with Chainsaw Man Part 2, and that’s not even mentioning the upcoming anime, which will have at least 12 episodes.

A brand-new Chainsaw Man trailer has just been unveiled, and it best displays Denji’s terrifying power. Plus, the cast and OP/ED theme song music has been revealed… and there will be 12 Chainsaw Man ED songs, or one for each episode!

Chainsaw Man’s new trailer, opening, and lots more

Following the global premiere Livestream hosted by MAPPA on September 19, the official Chainsaw Man website and social media accounts unveiled a brand-new teaser for the upcoming anime as well as the opening and 12 closing songs and artists, as well as the addition of five more characters to the cast. Fans of the manga can expect a fair amount of angst, followed by a ton of mayhem, in the new teaser for MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man adaptation.

Check out the sensational trailer below:

Chainsaw Man’s new trailer

The opening theme for “KICK BACK” will be sung by Kenshi Yonezu, and the closing themes for each of the twelve episodes will be performed by the following artists (the order does not reflect which song will be performed in each episode).

MAXIMUM THE HORMONE: “HAWATARI NIKU CENTI (“2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades”).

“ALL KINDS OF KISSES” by ano

“Rendezvous” by Kanaria

“In the Back Room” by syudou

“Violence” by QUEEN BEE

“Time Left” by ZUTOMAYO

“first death” by TK from Ling tosite sigure

“CHAINSAW BLOOD” by Vaundy

“DOGLAND” by PEOPLE 1

For those who are not familiar with the project, the Chainsaw Man anime release date is in the fall season on October 11, 2022. The show is being produced by Studio MAPPA. Naturally, it means Chainsaw Man will look stunning, and this new trailer confirms the assumption.

Chainsaw Man cast for Pochita and more announced

The anime’s new added voice cast has also been revealed in the new Chainsaw Man trailer, and they are Shiori Izawa as Pochita, Mariya Ise (Killua in Hunter x Hunter as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami in jujutsu Kaisen) as Kishibe, and Taku Yashiro (Vulcan Joseph in Fire Force) as Hirokazu Arai.

The previously revealed cast includes Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Kujo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power, Shogo Sakata (Karin Sasaki in Fire Force) as Aki Hayakawa, Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Makima, and Kikunosuke Toya as Denji.

Fujimoto’s manga, which combines action, comedy, and horror, made its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and has been compiled into 11 volumes. Worldwide, more than 15 million copies have been sold. After the original series concluded in December 2020, Chainsaw Man made a second appearance in July 2022, this time on Shueisha’s digital Shonen Jump+.

Chainsaw Man has achieved commercial success in addition to receiving a lot of positive reviews. The series took home the 66th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shonen division in 2020. Along with the planned anime, the manga is the source of Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, a 2021 novel, a series of Good Smile Company Nendoroid figures, and the “Chainsaw Man Manga Exhibition,” a 2021 event in Shibuya, Tokyo.

What are your thoughts on the newest trailer? Are you looking forward to Chainsaw Man? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.