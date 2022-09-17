The 2022 Chainsaw Man release date is really in Fall 2022 even though there were some early fake leaks. Pic credit: Tatsuki Fujimoto

The Chainsaw Man anime release date is on October 11, the Fall 2022 anime season.

On September 8, 2022, the news was announced by the anime production team and corroborated by Ani-One Asia, which will air the anime TV show.

This is the premiere date for Japan. Crunchyroll previously announced it will simulcast the series.

From what has been revealed so far, Chainsaw Man will also stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Animax Korea, Hulu, and bilibili.

Studio MAPPA has announced that they will live stream the world premiere stage greeting of the main cast on the MAPPA YouTube channel at 8 PM JST (7 AM EST) on September 19, 2022.

On May 16, 2022, Crunchyroll stated, “Chainsaw Man anime comes to Crunchyroll later this year!”

Crunchyroll will be streaming Chainsaw Man in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man English dub was also confirmed ahead of time. The Chainsaw Man dub versions will include English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man trailer was also released on that day.

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man anime trailer.

On August 5, 2022, Studio MAPPA released Chainsaw Man trailer 2. On that day, Crunchyroll also released a 30-second version of the second trailer that confirmed the Chainsaw Man release date is in October 2022.

The full Chainsaw Man trailer 2.

“With dark humor, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service,” said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. “Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”

Here is the official Chainsaw Man story summary by Crunchyroll:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man”–a man with a devil’s heart.

The total number of Chainsaw Man episodes and/or cours has not been announced yet.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of Japanese TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons that’s usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A Chainsaw Man anime key visual from July 2022. Pic credit: Crunchyroll

On April 16, 2022, the information regarding the initial Chainsaw Man Episode 1 release date was claimed by anime news leaker Sugoi LITE.

“TV Anime “Chainsaw Man” – Broadcast Fall 2022,” the tweet stated. A subsequent tweet claimed that the leaker knew this information as of “03 days ago”.

In response, another anime news leaker, Jaymes Hanson, responded, “Lol. … I’m just loling at people who doubting it, I dunno what news or leak you got, but thanks for solidifying.” In response, Sugoi LITE claimed, “I got ‘words’ 3 days ago. I was told to remain skeptical when I first heard of it.”

On March 22, 2022, Jaymes Hanson had also previously claimed, “Chainsaw Man Anime is 2-Cour, Fall.”

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man English key visual. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA/Crunchyroll

The information about the total number of cours or episodes for Chainsaw Man Season 1 has not been verified by any official sources such as the Chainsaw Man anime website or the Studio MAPPA Twitter account. All anime news leaks should be considered a rumor and taken with a grain of salt.

However, Sugoi LITE and Jaymes Hanson do have a trustworthy history of making accurate claims in the past. In addition, such leaks often came out mere days before the official announcements were made public.

The only reason that people are hesitant to believe leaks is that untrustworthy news sites previously tried to claim that the Chainsaw Man anime release date was “confirmed” by Studio MAPPA in the middle of the February 2022 Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie celebration event. It just so happens that the previous misinformation may become the reality.

HITC fell hook, line, and sinker for the fake Chainsaw Man release date announcement. Even months later, the HITC fake news story has been updated multiple times without correcting or retracting its false claims. Pic credit: Twitter

The Chainsaw Man anime project is being helmed by director Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 episode director). Makoto Nakazono (Jujutsu Kaisen, SSSS.Gridman) is the chief episode director. Masato Nakazono (Jujutsu Kaisen) is the assistant director.

Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover) is the action director. Yusuke Takeda (Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen) is the background art director. Writer Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100, Ajin, Attack on Titan Season 4) is handling the scripts.

Artist Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) is the human character designer, whereas Kiyotaka Oshiyama (DEVILMAN crybaby, Space Dandy) is the devil character designer. Makoto Nakazono (DARLING in the FRANXX, Little Witch Academia) is the chief technical director. Composer Agraph/Kensuke Ushio (DEVILMAN crybaby, A Silent Voice) is creating the music.

Here is the Chainsaw Man cast for the Japanese dub:

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Makima

Shogo Sakata (Karin Sasaki in Fire Force) as Aki Hayakawa

Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Kujo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power

The Chainsaw Man OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The first Chainsaw Man anime trailer preview came out in June 2021.

Updated September 16, 2022: Added MAPPA world premiere event.

Updated August 5, 2022: Chainsaw Man trailer 2 released. Crunchyroll confirms it’s streaming in October 2022. Manga reaches 15 million copies in circulation.

Updated May 16, 2022: Added Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man anime trailer and English dub info.

This article provides everything that is known about Chainsaw Season 1 (Chainsaw Man Part 1) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Chainsaw Man release date in October 2022 is really confirmed

As of the last update, Studio MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Chainsaw Man Season 1 release date. However, In December 2020 Studio MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was first announced and on August 5, 2022, the Chainsaw Man release date was confirmed to be in October 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

On June 27, 2021, the first Chainsaw Man trailer preview was released. On December 18, 2021, it was confirmed that MAPPA planned on a Chainsaw Man 2022 release date.

At that time, releasing Chainsaw Man in Summer 2022 seemed out of the question since it would be odd for MAPPA not to announce a general time frame only 2.5 months ahead of Summer 2022. Logically, that left only Fall 2022 as the only realistic Chainsaw Man release date target.

Heaven forbid, but there’s always the possibility that the increasingly busy animation studio will have Chainsaw Man Part 2 delayed in 2023 so none of the animators need to be (metaphorically) chained to their desks.

Chainsaw Man anime Part 2 release date predicted for Spring 2023

Studio MAPPA has been given a seat on the anime production committee for the Chainsaw Man anime along with Japanese publisher Shueisha. A committee is a group of companies invested in an anime project that shares both the risk and the rewards.

As such, MAPPA has a vested interest in making the final season as successful as possible. They should also have more control over how the story of the manga series is adapted.

Based on the pacing of the manga’s story, it’s possible that animation studio MAPPA could adapt the manga’s Part 1 as two cours. In order to maintain a good production schedule and keep the animation quality high, the studio could also split up the cours.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. If that happens, the anime’s first season will have a Chainsaw Man Part 2, which should not be confused with the Chainsaw Man manga’s Part 2 School Arc (Gakko-hen) that comes out in Summer 2022.

Arguably, Studio MAPPA already has enough projects on its full plate in 2022. There’s Chainsaw Man, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, Disney+’s Dance Dance Danseur, Kakegurui Twin, Alice and Therese’s Illusion Factory, and the Yuri on Ice movie.

The Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date and the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date are both confirmed for 2023. There’s also the upcoming Zombieland Saga movie about aliens that’s in the works. Given all this, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Chainsaw Man anime Part 2 release date is in Spring 2023.

The key visual from Studio MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man anime announcement. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Why a Chainsaw Man Part 2 anime is necessary

The story for the Chainsaw Man anime TV show will be based on the Chainsaw Man manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since December 2020, Chainsaw Man Part 1 finished in December 2020 with 97 chapters collected into 11 volumes.

As of August 5, 2022, the Chainsaw Man manga had 15 million copies (including digital) in circulation for Part 1.

The Chainsaw Man manga Part 2 release date is confirmed for Summer 2022. It will feature Denji going to school. The second part will be moving the manga series from Weekly Shonen Jump to Shueisha’s Shonen Jump Plus online digital magazine.

North American publisher VIZ Media is releasing the Chainsaw Man Part 1 manga in the USA and other English-speaking countries. As of June 7, 2022, the Chainsaw Man manga’s English translation will be caught up with Volume 11.

Chainsaw Man Part 1 manga doesn’t offer a decent stopping point for any of its story arcs in its 97 chapters, so two cours (around 24-26 episodes) seem necessary to finish the anime’s first season without leaving audiences hanging.

Some manga fans may argue that the story pacing would be too fast, but with two cours the Chainsaw Man anime would still be better than Studio MAPPA’s first adaptation of The God of Highschool anime, which wedged 112 chapters into only 13 episodes.

Assuming that Chainsaw Man Episode 24 ends the first season, the adaptation pacing would be about 4 chapters per episode. The frenzied story pacing of the manga also lends itself to a complete adaptation of Part 1.

Why does everyone think Chainsaw Man gonna be 10/10 animation?

Based off what? — JaymesHanson (@JaymesHanson) April 16, 2022

Let’s just hope the animation quality of Chainsaw Man Season 1 is up to the quality standards set by previous MAPPA works. Stay tuned!