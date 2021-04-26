Chadwick Boseman fans angry after the ceremony

The 93rd Academy Awards took place on April 26th and took place in the special context of the pandemic. Among the big winners we can mention the presence of Netflix, which has managed to stand out with no fewer than 7 victories. The entire price list for 2021 can also be found here. Chadwick Boseman was a favorite for the title of best actor but ultimately didn’t win. That victory would also have enabled him to pay him one final well-deserved tribute. As a result, fans of the late actor expressed their anger on Twitter.

Oscars 2021: A Tribute That Was Finally Pampered?

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43. He will forever have shaped the MCU by playing the character of T’Challa in several hit films: Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, and finally Avengers: Endgame in 2019 He signs his ultimate big screen performance in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – a role for which he was widely popular for the posthumous title of Best Actor. Exceptionally, the decision was made to end the ceremony with the award of this award instead of the Oscar for the best film, which is traditionally awarded at the end.

This unique tendency was therefore viewed as a voluntary change to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman by posthumously awarding him the Oscar for Best Actor. In the end, it didn’t and it was Anthony Hopkins who, despite his absence from the ceremony, won for his role as father. In a thank you video on his Instagram account, actor Chadwick Boseman still paid tribute to:

Here I am in my hometown of Wales. At 83, I didn’t expect to receive this award, I really didn’t prepare for it. I am very grateful to the academy – thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too soon. Thanks again. I really didn’t expect that, I feel very privileged and honored, thank you.

The fans go forward on Twitter

As explained above, audience expectations were not met and a general feeling of disappointment set in. Recalling that Anthony Hopkins did not steal his award in any way, fans have a hard time understanding why the organization of the ceremony was upset in order not to ultimately pay tribute to the actor. Here are their reactions.

The Oscars put a Chadwick Boseman NFT in their goodie bags (?) And for the first time in half a century drew the best actor to the last prize of the evening. You just had to honor an incredible final achievement. What could possibly go wrong! https://t.co/9N0qjo6d1B

Chadwick Boseman didn’t win the Best Actor in a Leading Role award despite having one of the best performances last year … #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SlKCxJAMaj

chadwick boseman EARNED best actor award. His performance as Dike in Ma Raineys is the epitome of what an actor should be so upset about

You tell me they ended the show with the best actor who should have gone to Chadwick and they gave it to Anthony Hopkins who wasn’t even there?!?!? pic.twitter.com/7MLN5qikv1

Are you serious #Oscars? They had one thing to do this year and that was to honor Chadwick Boseman with the best actor. The only sure thing this year, and you gave Anthony Hopkins his Best Actor Trophy for a movie NO ONE has seen. And Hopkins didn’t even show up ?! Ridiculous # Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/Bl5tWohcmD

The Oscars ended, so weird people are likely to call their cable providers, like they did after the Sopranos finale.

I didn’t think we’d ever see another #Oscars that ends as bizarre as the Moonlight // La La Land mix-up, but it’s like I’ve always said: if a man can make friends with an octopus, then I think anything is possible!

It’s not just about Chadwick not winning, it’s that they built it for no reason. Well, the reason was probably reviews. They even did that horrible NFT on his face. They took advantage of his death. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/c5kIhUDugb

The Oscars were so confident that Chadwick Boseman would win that they rearranged the entire ceremony so his category could be the last, and then instead they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins … the messiest and most awkward thing I’ve ever seen have.

Wait, what was the end of the Game of Thrones style? Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed … #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ykMorfq6qy

Holy shit Anthony Hopkins hits the late Chadwick Boseman AND Riz Ahmed AND Steven Yeun for best actor. What happens in the first place #Oscars

