Chad’s new military council forms a transitional government | Free press

After President Déby’s death, a military council took power in Chad, Central Africa. Now is the time to form a government.

N’Djamena (dpa) – In the Central African country of Chad, the newly established military council has formed a transitional government. It includes numerous ministers from the cabinet of President Idriss Déby Itno, who was assassinated on April 19. A spokesman for the military council announced this on state television late on Sunday evening.

Several military officers are also part of the new government, which will be headed by Déby’s Prime Minister Pahimi Padacké Albert.

The opposition will hold three posts: Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo, a popular opponent of Déby, has been appointed Minister of Justice, Lydie Beassemda, who came third in the presidential election on April 11, will become Minister of Education and Chérif Mahamat Zène, until now spokesman for three rebel groups, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes over.

A day after it was officially reported that Déby was killed fighting rebels, a military council took power in oil-rich but poverty-stricken Chad on April 20. Déby’s son Mahamat was appointed Chairman of the Military Council, which also serves as Head of State. For the former colonial power France and for Europe, the country is a militarily important partner in the Sahel region, which is threatened by numerous armed groups.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99