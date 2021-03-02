Ceta: Left faction fails with Bundestag lawsuit | Free press

The protest against the EU’s trade deal with Canada has not stopped. The Federal Constitutional Court has now delivered its first judgment. The central procedure is still being processed.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – The Federal Constitutional Court has dismissed a complaint by the left-wing parliamentary group against the Bundestag for its role in the provisional start of the European-Canadian Ceta trade agreement as inadmissible.

There was no evidence that the rights of the parliamentary group or the German Bundestag could be violated, Vice President Doris König said on Tuesday when the verdict was handed down in Karlsruhe. Nor is it clear that the Bundestag has not fulfilled its obligations to cooperate for European integration. (Az.2 BvE 4/16)

The proceedings have not yet concerned an assessment of the disputed agreement itself. Various constitutional complaints are pending against Ceta. A second complaint by the left group against the federal government has also not yet been settled.

Ceta’s opponents fear, among other things, that environmental and social standards will be undermined. Proponents stress the removal of tariffs and trade barriers and the importance for exports.

Ceta has been provisionally in effect since September 21, 2017, but only in areas where EU jurisdiction is undisputed. Previously, the Federal Constitutional Court had allowed German participation in an emergency procedure in 2016. However, the federal government had to ensure, among other things, that Germany would leave the agreement in case of doubt. A stop from Ceta is still possible.

The left-wing parliamentary group had complained that in September 2016, at the request of the CDU / CSU and SPD, the Bundestag had only adopted a statement on Ceta and not a law. That was actually a carte blanche for the federal government. The judges of the Second Senate see it differently. At that time, the Bundestag was in close contact with Ceta for a longer period of time. And if Germany actually had to give up too many competencies, even a law would not be able to cure it, according to King.

For the agreement to be fully effective, it must be ratified by the parliaments of all EU Member States. That happened only partially. In Germany, Ceta cannot be ratified until the Federal Constitutional Court has ruled on all complaints.

