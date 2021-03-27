Certificate Authority Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report with top Players and Growth Opportunity

More companies are preferring digital certificate systems as they are user-friendly because they work automatically and require minimal involvement from either senders or recipients. These certificates protect the private data of users and prevent its access by unwanted people, as they encrypt all communications, including logins, emails, and online banking transactions.

With the growing need for digital certificates, certificate authorities are issuing several types of certificates, such as secure email certificates, SSL certificates, user/client authentication certificates, and code signing certificate. According to P&S Intelligence, the North American region dominated the certificate authority market in 2019, due to the presence of a large number of digital certificate providers and stringent security regulations and compliance standards.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to issue digital certificates at a rapid pace due to swift digital transformation, surge in the number of online businesses, and rapid adoption of the internet of things (IoT). With the rising usage of IoT, malicious attacks are also increasing, which is why organizations are focusing on user authentication and data security.

