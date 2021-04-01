Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2027

The rising incidence of hydrocephalus and increasing use of shunting procedures are driving the demand for the market.

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The treatment of hydrocephalus is a complex process that requires high precision devices to gain the success rate. This has resulted in implementing advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid management devices, which is expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly. However, the high possibility of shunt malfunctioning and expensive equipment costs is expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

The pediatric segment held the largest market with a share of 51.5% in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of newborn populations’ neurological disorders. On the other side, due to the increasing aging population affected by hydrocephalus, the geriatric segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus among the elderly and the pediatric population. Europe region is expected to grow significantly owing to the presence of major market players and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

Key participants include Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market on the basis of product, patient type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Critical Care Product Shunts & Valves Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geriatric Adult Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinics Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in the number of shunting procedures

4.2.2.2. The increasing incidence of hydrocephalus

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Problems related to shunts

4.2.3.2. Expensive equipment costs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Critical Care Product

5.1.2. Shunts & Valves

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market By Patient Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Patient Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Geriatric

6.1.2. Adult

6.1.3. Pediatric

Chapter 7. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Clinics

7.1.2. Hospitals

7.1.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.1.4. Others

CONTINUED…!

