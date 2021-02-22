Cereal Ingredients Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Cereal Ingredients Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Inc, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc, SunOpta, RiceBran Technologies, Cereal Ingredients, Inc., Groupe Limagrain, Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC., Kayem Food Industries Private limited, SensoryEffects, Inc., TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc., PGP International, Organic Milling, BELOURTHE S.A., Dailycer, Barbara’s, Grain Millers, Inc., Pecan Deluxe Candy Ltd., Attune Foods and others,

Global cereal ingredients market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.75% in the forecast period of2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing consumption of beer and rising demand for healthier food are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Cereal ingredients are usually used in breakfast cereals and help to maintain the nutrition in the food. Wheat, rice, oats, barley and others are some of the common cereal ingredients. They are very important part of the human diet. It also helps in improving the cholesterol and insulin level, memory, obesity and others. They have high calorific and nutritional value. Increasing health consciousness among population is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Wheat, Barley, Rice, Oats, Others),

Application (Animal Feed, Breakfast Cereal, Brewing, Bio Fuel, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from livestock industry will drive the market

Increasing urban population worldwide is also driving the market growth

Growing demand for nutritive and natural food will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

High consumption of grains and cereal as staple diet is also driving the growth of this market

Increasing obesity among population will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of proper research for quality improvement will restrain the market growth

High price of logistics and packaging is affecting the cereal price which will hamper the market

Adulteration of cereal and cereal products will also restrict the growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In November 2018, Kellogs announced the launch of their new cereal HI! Happy Inside which consist of fibers, prebiotics and probiotics. This new product is specially designed to support the digestive wellness. It is available in three flavours strawberry, coconut crunch and bold blueberry. This is very beneficial for the people who want to add more prebiotics and probiotics in their diet and will also help them to maintain their overall health.

In July 2018, DuPont Nutrition and Health announced the launch of their new antioxidant Guardian Toco 30P which can be used in granola products and breakfast cereal. This will be available in powder form and help the manufacturer to easily add antioxidants into the products. This will also maintain the cereal freshness and is safer than the synthetic antioxidants.

