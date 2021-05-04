Cereal Bars Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cereal Bars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global cereal bars market reached a strong growth in 2020. Cereal bars are nutritional snack products made from milk, oats, rice, biscuits, corn starch and edible adhesives. These are fortified with minerals, vitamins, complex carbohydrates and other essential nutrients. Cereal bars are a rich source of starch, proteins, phosphorus, iron, fiber, antioxidants, and potassium. The consumption of cereal bars helps treat and prevent various health conditions, including diabetes, cardiopathies, obesity, and malnutrition.

The growth of the global cereal bars market can be attributed to the rising health consciousness amongst consumers, which has created a demand for low-fat, high-fiber snack products. Other than this, the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat breakfast items across the globe is further supporting the market growth. The emerging trend of clean-label products is creating a demand for additive-free, gluten-free. This, along with rising disposable incomes, the introduction of new flavors, and improving retail distribution channels, represents some of the other growth-inducing factors driving the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cereal bars market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Atkins Nutritionals Inc. (Simply Good Foods Co.)

Clif Bar & Company

Eat Natural

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Kind LLC

McKee Foods Corporation

Nestlé S.A

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Quaker Oats Co. (PepsiCo)

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Snacks Bar

Energy and Nutrition Bar

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Caramel

Banana

Chocolate

Honey

Strawberry

Peanut Butter

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain,Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

