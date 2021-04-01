Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $145,949 Million by 2022 | by Product Type, Raw Material, Application

Ceramic tiles are widely applicable in residential and commercial buildings, owing to their durability and crack resistance nature. Protective coatings on ceramic tiles offer high water resistance, stain protection, and cleanup. Ceramic tiles have intact glazing, which provides protection from dust as well.
The global ceramic tiles market is driven by the growth in the construction industry, owing to rapid expansion of the housing sector and increase in construction spending globally. Urbanization and increase in population are expected to fuel the market growth. Ceramic tiles provide an aesthetic look, sustainability, and better reliability, leading to increased demand in construction of large number of buildings. The global ceramic tiles market growth is characterized by numerous opportunities to market players, owing to rise in disposable income and rapid growth in the global economy.
Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include RAK Ceramics, Mohawk Industries, Ceramica Saloni, China Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, Porcelanosa Grupo, Siam Cement Group, Lamosa Grupo, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, and Crossville Inc.
Ceramic Tiles Key Market Segments:
By Product Type
- Wall Tile
- Floor Tile
- Vitrified Tile
- Industrial Tile
By Raw Material
- Feldspar
- Kaolin
- Bentonite
- Silica Sand
By Application
- Residential Replacement
- New Residential
- Commercial
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
