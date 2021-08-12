Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ceramic Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global ceramic tiles market reached a value of US$ 70.49 Billion in 2020. Ceramic tiles refer to the slabs that are produced from naturally occurring minerals, such as clay, silica sand, feldspar, dolomite, etc. These panels offer high tensile strength, cost-effectiveness, better durability, and improved aesthetic value. Furthermore, ceramic panels also provide high resistance against frost, UV, fire, water, etc. These ceramic panels have gained high prominence due to their wide availability in various designs and patterns. They are extensively used in countertops, benchtops, flooring, wall cladding, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

The rising demand for ceramic tiles due to their lightweight, perfect flatness, and excellent mechanical properties, is primarily bolstering the market growth. Besides this, growing number of construction activities for commercial spaces, shopping malls, hospitality centers, etc., has also augmented the use of ceramic panels. Additionally, improving consumer living standards have increased the per capita expenditures on high-end construction materials, such as ceramic panels. Moreover, the rising adoption of ceramic flooring due to its superior durability and chemical/stain resistance properties is also fueling the product demand across several industry verticals. Furthermore, based on the antibacterial, anti-slip, and water-resistant benefits of ceramic panels, they are widely utilized in the healthcare sector. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

Grupo Lamosa

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Replacement

Regional Insights:

China

Brazil

India

Vietnam

Indonesia

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant

We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Metal Stamping Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-stamping-market

Europe Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-biodiesel-market

Asia Pacific Chitosan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-chitosan-market

Biofertilizer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biofertilizer-azotobacter-and-rhizobium-manufacturing-plant

Citric Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citric-acid-manufacturing-plant

Aerogel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerogel-market

Betaine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/betaine-market

PVC Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pvc-pipes-manufacturing-plant

Insulation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insulation-market

North America Chitosan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-chitosan-market

Decorative Laminates Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/decorative-laminates-market

Methanol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/methanol-technical-material-market-report

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800