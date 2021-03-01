Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027 | by Material, Industry Vertical

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global ceramic injection molding market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The alumina segment accounted for over two-fifths of the market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the global ceramic injection molding market forecast period.

Ceramic injection molding (CIM) is a process used to develop highly precise and large volume of injection-molded ceramic components for different industries such as consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The global ceramic injection molding market growth is driven by surge in demand for advanced ceramic products across the globe due to wear resistance, corrosion resistance, toughness, and high strength offered by the material. In addition, the market for ceramic injection molding is primarily driven by the rise in demand for injection-molded ceramic parts from several end-use industries, including the automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

CIM technology finds wide-ranging applications in consumer goods, electronics, and mobile phone industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of injection-molded ceramics products is expected to boost the development of the industry. In addition, growth in the industrial sector and increase in demand for precise and complex ceramic products is estimated to fuel the growth of the global ceramic injection molding market in the coming years.

However, the high threat of less volume, reasonably priced alternatives, including 3D printing, and others is anticipated to hinder the development of the industry. In contrast, technological developments such as combining wireless technology in the ceramic injection molding is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the growth of the ceramic injection molding industry. In addition, developments in injection molding process such as implementation of robotics and automation to accomplish various operations such as finishing & assembling of final products are predicted to create lucrative growth opportunities.

Ceramic Injection Molding Key Market Segments:

By Material

Alumina

Zirconia

Others

By Industry Vertical

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

CoorsTek, Inc.

Indo-MIM

Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG

MICRO

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

OECHSLER AG

Ortech Advanced Ceramics

Paul Rauschert

