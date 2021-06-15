Ceramic Adhesives Market 2021 Global Industry Trends, Growth Size And Regional Analysis 2028

Download Sample Copy with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMC00002736/

Ceramic adhesives have excellent features such as strong mechanical strength and adhesion, abrasion-resistant, high-temperature stability, good durability and water resistance, convenient operation, etc. which makes them perfect for use in Tiling and flooring applications. There are various engineered formulations used for adhesion to ceramic materials, which include zirconium dioxide, silicon nitride, aluminum oxide, tungsten carbide, boron carbide, and other progressive technical ceramics. These diverse ceramic materials offer reliability, high performance, longevity, and durability, which helps in enabling the manufacturers in satisfying the adhesive needs for adhering to the ceramic surfaces. It doesn’t get affected by the exposure of hostile conditions like abrasion, high humidity, fatigue, stress, chemical attack, cooling and heating which is amongst the major factors driving the ceramic adhesives market. Also, the ceramic adhesives manufacturers are increasingly being involved in offering cost-effective and premium adhesive solutions to its customers, which is also acting as a major driving factor for the ceramic adhesives market.

Rising demands for green, sustainable, and low VOC ceramic adhesives will create growth opportunities for the global ceramic adhesives market

Growing concerns over harmful gas emissions during the production of adhesives have led to the rising demands for green, sustainable, and low VOC ceramic adhesives. Environmental friendly adhesives, resins, and dispersions are increasingly being used in flooring tiles and other construction applications to bind the ceramic materials strongly. Also, the ceramic adhesive manufacturers are highly focused on developing green and sustainable adhesives to cater to the rising demands of the customers. For Instance, Mapei has been providing green and sustainable ceramic adhesives which are tested by well qualified international institutes like Textiles & Flooring Institute GmbH in Germany.

Type Insights

Based on its type, the ceramic adhesives market is segmented as cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others. The cement-based segment dominated the global ceramic adhesives market whereas the epoxy segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The cement-based ceramic adhesives are generally used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. A polymer-modified, cement-based ceramic adhesive is generally formulated into two grades as rubber-modified and white mastic, or without rubber, with extended and continuous open time to adhere to the conventional building structures.

Application Insights

The global ceramic adhesives market by application has been segmented into building & construction, dental and among other applications. Building & construction is one of the prominent application of ceramic adhesives market and is expected to account for a major share in the market during the forecasted period. In the building and construction industry, ceramic adhesives are mainly used to install tiles, floors, roofs, and wall coverings. Ceramic adhesives are used in the building and the construction industry to bond a variety of ceramic tiles such as glazed and unglazed ceramic tiles, and porcelain, mosaic, and vitrified tiles on horizontal and vertical masonry or inclines surfaces of interior and exterior walls.

GLOBAL CERAMIC ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cement-based

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Dental

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Russia Italy UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa South Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Company Profiles