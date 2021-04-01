Ceramic 3D Printing Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Ceramic 3D Printing Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Ceramic 3D Printing market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2019 to 2025.

Rising adoption of 3D printing ceramics in several industrial applications owing to advantages offered by 3D printing over conventional technologies including die pressing, injection molding, and tape casting will support industry expansion. Conventional ceramic parts manufacturing required long processing timings and higher costs that limiting their usage in complex geometries. However, development in additive manufacturing allow fabrication of components in discrete point by point and layer by layer process that offer ease in fabricating complex geometries.

Ceramic 3D Printing Market is expected to exceed USD 115 million by 2025. Rising adoption of auditive ceramic parts in healthcare and aerospace & defense industry globally is driving the market share.

– Ease in complex part production along with reduction in material wastage are proliferating product demand

– R&D investments coupled with development of several ceramic materials used in industrial equipment manufacturing are boosting the industry size

– Major players operating in the ceramic 3D printing market are ExOne, Prodways, and 3D Ceram.

– Companies are engaged in product launch and establishment of new production facilities for expanding their business operations and gain competitive advantage

Increasing usage of ceramic parts in aerospace & defense sector will provide lucrative opportunity for product penetration. Aerospace industry is working to optimize performance of aircrafts with using advanced lightweight and high hardness components. 3D ceramic supports the industry with topological optimization services and allows aerospace manufacturers to outsource production with enhanced mechanical performance and increasing cooling properties of components.

Filament form will showcase highest growth in the market attributed to availability of several filaments including zetamix. Ceramic filaments are widely used in art projects and medical implants. Additionally, development of new filaments including Polylactic Acid (PLA) ceramic filament that are environment friendly and enhance aesthetics of fabricated parts will boost segment growth.

Rapid prototyping expected to hold dominance in the ceramic 3D printing market with over half of the market share by 20S25 owing to development in technologies such as Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM). LCM enables end users to overcome die lock and demolding issues in ceramic parts. Die lock may results into undercut or intersection in component thereby required to scrap fabricated products. Additionally, LCM provide opportunity to manufacturers to fabricate low quantity OEM parts at reasonable rates.

Healthcare showcase significant growth owing to rising usage in several medical applications such as dental and prototyping of patient specific implants. R&D investment in usage of additive manufacturing for medical applications will escalate product demand over study timeframe. For instance, in August 2018, scientists and surgeons from NYU College of Dentistry and NYU School of Medicine announced that, 3D ceramic lattice structure successfully implemented into test animal body. The bone grows over the structure in correct orientation as per natural bone growth process.

