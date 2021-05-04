Cephalosporin Drugs Market Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 To 2025 – Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mankind Pharma, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc.

The Cephalosporin Drugs Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Cephalosporin Drugs market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Cephalosporin Drugs market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the well-known players in the market studied include Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mankind Pharma, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Trends

The Fifth-generation Segment is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth Over the Forecast Period

The fifth-generation cephalosporins are developed in the lab to specifically target resistant strains of bacteria. In particular, ceftobiprole is effective against methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). These agents are sometimes referred to as the advanced generation, rather than fifth-generation cephalosporins. Cephalosporins exhibit side effects similar to penicillin, and drug-allergy and hypersensitivity. Cephalosporins, in general, have been associated with little hepatotoxicity and rare instances of drug-induced liver injury.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate this market, due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a large population base. Furthermore, the demand for better healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives is expected to help the growth of the market in this region. As per the statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO) TB statistics for India for 2016, an estimated incidence of tuberculosis (TB) is 2.79 million cases in India.

