Cephalometric X-ray System Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Cephalometric x-ray systems are used to capture radiographic images of the entire head. The x-ray films are used by the orthodontists to view the jawbone, teeth and soft tissues to diagnose misalignment or malocclusions, also known as bite problems. The cephalometric x-ray system is also used for the treatment of temporo-mandibular joint and several other facial structure issues. Cephalometric x-ray systems also have a major application in cosmetic surgeries. The cephalometric images are taken with a standard panoramic x-ray machine, which has one cephalometric film holder mounted off onto a mechanical arm. No films or plates are inserted inside the mouth, thus cephalometric x-ray is extraoral and painless. The two types of cephalometric x-ray systems include lateral cephalometric x-ray system and post-anterior (P-A) cephalometric x-ray system. The cephalometric x-rays are used to demonstrate facial and bone contouring in profile on a single film and are also used by the ENT (Ear/Nose/Throat) specialists to view the airway for treatment of conditions such as sleep apnea.

Cephalometric X-ray System Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cephalometric x-ray system market can be segmented on the basis of cephalometric x-ray type, technology, product type, end users and geography.

Based on cephalometric x-ray type, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

Lateral Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Postero-anterior (P-A) Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Based on technology, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

2-D Dimensional Scanning

3-D Dimensional Scanning

Based on product type, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

Digital Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Analog Cephalometric X-Ray Systems

Based on end users, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Maxillofacial Imaging Centers

Based on geography, the global cephalometric x-ray system market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

CIS & Russia

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Cephalometric X-ray System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global cephalometric x-ray system market are Carestream Dental, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, Planmeca OY, Vatech America, Panoramic Corporation, Midmark Corporation, MyRay, Owandy Radiology, and Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. Etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



