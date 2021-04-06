Centrifugal Pump Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Flowserve, Xylem, KSB, Sulzer, Xylem and more.

Centrifugal Pump Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1334450

The Centrifugal Pump Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 36.6 billion in 2021 to USD 48.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%, from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the Centrifugal Pump Market:

Grundfos (Denmark)

KSB (Switzerland)

Flowserve (US)

Sulzer (Switzerland)

Xylem (US)

Access Full Report with all Information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1334450

“The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the centrifugal pump market, by end-user, during the forecast period.”

The industrial segment of the global centrifugal pump market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the world. Use of centrifugal pumps in industries such as water and wastewater, oil & gas, process industries, chemicals, and mining is increasing due to their high efficiency, wide capacity range, flow rate, and ease of operation and maintenance.

“Asia Pacific: The largest market for centrifugal pumps.”

Asia Pacific is the largest market for centrifugal pumps, followed by Europe and North America. While China will continue to drive demand, growing industrial demand and increasing investments in infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia are expected to boost the demand for centrifugal pumps.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.1 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Stage: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.2 Centrifugal Pump Market, By End User: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Market Segmentation

1.4.2 Regional Scope

1.5 Years Considered

1.6 Currency

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Centrifugal Pump Market: Research Design

2.2 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.3 Scope

Figure 3 Main Metrics Considered While Analyzing And Assessing Demand For Centrifugal Pumps

2.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Industry

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.5.3 Demand-Side Analysis

2.5.3.1 Assumptions For Demand-Side Analysis

2.5.3.2 Demand-Side Calculation

Figure 6 Main Metrics Considered In Assessing Demand For Centrifugal Pumps Market

2.5.4 Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 7 Main Metrics Considered In Assessing Supply For Centrifugal Pumps Market

Figure 8 Centrifugal Pump Market: Supply-Side Analysis

2.5.4.1 Calculations For Supply Side

2.5.4.2 Assumptions For Supply Side

Figure 9 Company Revenue Analysis, 2019

2.5.5 Forecast

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

Figure 10 Scenario Analysis: Centrifugal Pump Market, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.2 Realistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

Table 1 Centrifugal Pump Market Snapshot

Figure 11 Centrifugal Pump Market In Asia Pacific To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

Figure 12 Overhung Impeller Segment To Account For Largest Size Of Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 13 Electrical Segment To Lead Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 14 Single Stage Segment To Lead Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 15 Industrial Segment To Account For Large Size Of Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Centrifugal Pump Market

Figure 16 Increasing Investments For Upgrading Aging Industrial Infrastructures And Ongoing Global Urbanization To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region

Figure 17 Centrifugal E Pump Market In Asia Pacific To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

4.3 Centrifugal Pump Market In Asia Pacific, By End User And Country

Figure 18 Industrial Segment And China Held Largest Shares Of Centrifugal Pump Market In Asia Pacific In 2020

4.4 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Type

Figure 19 Overhung Impeller Segment To Hold Largest Share Of Centrifugal Pump Market In 2026

4.5 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Operation Type

Figure 20 Electrical Segment To Account For Largest Share Of Centrifugal Pump Market In 2026

4.6 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Stage

Figure 21 Single Stage Segment To Account For Large Share Of Centrifugal Pump Market In 2026

4.7 Centrifugal Pump Market, By End User

Figure 22 Industrial Segment To Hold Large Share Of Centrifugal Pump In 2026

5 Market Overview

……CONTINUED

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1334450

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.