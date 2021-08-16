Centrifugal Pump Market Outlook, Industry Trends, Growth, Size and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Centrifugal Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global centrifugal pump market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Centrifugal pumps are mechanical devices that convert rotational kinetic energy to hydrodynamic energy. They are utilized for accelerating fluids and increasing the fluid pressure during transportation. These pumps are commonly characterized by improved operational convenience and enhanced steady delivery with high-speed movements.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global centrifugal pump market is primarily driven by widespread product utilization in water treatment applications. Moreover, the increasing investments by various governing bodies to replace existing industrial pumps in the pharmaceutical and food sectors is also creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the growing demand for centrifugal pumps in the oil and gas industry to facilitate exploratory activities in offshore and deep-water fields. Apart from this, the continual integration of several advanced technologies with these products is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and the launch of energy-efficient centrifugal pumps in the market.

Centrifugal Pump Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the centrifugal pump market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Xylem Inc.

Circor International Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve

Grundfos Holding

Someflu

ITT Corporation

Baker Hughes (A GE Company)

Pentair Inc.

Wilo SE

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global centrifugal pump market on the basis of impeller type, stage, flow type, capacity, end-user and region.

Breakup by Impeller Type:

Overhung Impeller

Vertically Suspended

Between Bearing

Breakup by Stage:

Single Stage Pump

Two Stage Pump

Multi-Stage Pump

Breakup by Flow Type:

Axial Flow Pumps

Radial Flow Pumps

Mixed Flow Pumps

Breakup by Capacity:

Small Capacity

Medium Capacity

High Capacity

Breakup by End-User:

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Metals and Mining

Water and Wastewater

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

