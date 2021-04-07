Centesis Catheters Market to witness 6.9% CAGR over 2020-2027

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Centesis Catheters market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Centesis Catheters market also includes an in-depth study of the industry’s competitive scenario. Global centesis catheters market was valued at USD 426 million in 2019 and is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 6.9% through 2027.

Increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising interest towards image guided centesis procedures are the major factors expected to drive global centesis catheters market during the forecast period. As per the American Heart Association, in 2016, about 17.6 million deaths were caused due to cardiovascular diseases and the number is predicted to reach 23.6 million by the year 2030.

Notably, catheter is a thin tube that can be implanted in the patient’s body for diagnosis and treatment purpose. While centesis catheters are over the needle tubes utilized in various types of diseases, such as neurovascular, cardiovascular, urinary disorders, and others. The device is applied for short-term drainage procedures and small-abscess fluid aspirations.

Rising prevalence of COVID-19 has caused shortage of indispensable life-saving devices and other important medical supplies which are being used for treating infected patients and averting further spread of disease, hence boosting the demand for centesis catheters in recent times. However, competitive prices at domestic level, lack of quality assurance, and risk of infection related to use of catheters are the major factors restraining growth of worldwide centesis catheters industry.

From regional perspective, North America centesis catheters market generated substantial revenues in recent past, mainly due to increasing cases of cardiovascular and urological diseases, alongside presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over 2020-2027, owing to surging prevalence of neurovascular and cardiovascular diseases, in consort with enhancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Major players operating in global centesis catheters market sphere include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Cook Medical Inc.

Based on end-user spectrum, global centesis catheters market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and other. With regards to procedure type, the industry is bifurcated into paracentesis, amniocentesis, thoracentesis, arthocentesis, and others. Considering application landscape, the market is segmented into palliative, diagnostic, and therapeutic. Speaking of bore type, the industry is bifurcated into large bore centesis catheters, and small bore centesis catheters.

