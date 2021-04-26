Centesis Catheters Market Demand, Top Vendors, Demand, Share, By Application, By procedure & Key Company Profile

Global Centesis Catheters Market

Qualiket Research delivers a latest published report on Global Centesis Catheters Market industry analysis and forecast 2020–2027 providing a key insights and competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The global Centesis Catheters Market exhibit steady growth throughout the forecast period. Several market drivers and restraints are analysed in the report, which delivers readers with a clear image of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Centesis Catheters Market. The historical trajectory of the market is examined in the report in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Centesis Catheters Market was valued at USD 418 million in2019 which is expected to reach USD 658 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.3%.

Centesis catheters are designed to reduce the incidence of clogging and provide the better flow for more reliable drainage. Centesis Catheters are thin tubes made up with nylon, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and plastic. These are classified into two types such as small bore, and large bore. Centesis Catheters are widely used in various procedures such as Arthocentesis, Amniocentesis, Thoracentesis, Paracentesis, and Others.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global Centesis Catheters market growth. Furthermore, Increase in product launches will have the positive impact on global Centesis Catheters market growth. For instance, in June 2017, Mermaid Medical A/S had launched centesis catheter which is named as M•Drain™. It is designed for short term drainage procedure. Also, in December 2019, Merit medical had launched new resolve mini locking drainage catheter. It is designed to reduce patient discomfort.

However, occurrence of infections due to use of catheters is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global centesis catheters market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Centesis Catheters Market is segmented into type such as Small Bore, and Large Bore, by application such as Diagnostic, Therapeutic, and Palliative, by procedure such as Arthocentesis, Amniocentesis, Thoracentesis, Paracentesis, and Others. Further, Global Centesis Catheters Market is segmented into end user such as Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others.

The assessment and forecast of the Centesis Catheters Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Centesis Catheters Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cook Medical, AngioDynamics, Merit Medical Systems, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

