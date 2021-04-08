Centella Asiatica Market – Insights on Current Scope 2028

Global Centella asiatica Market: Overview

Centella asiatica is also known as Gotu Kola and is a small herbaceous plant. It is also a traditional medicinal herb that has been used in India, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Madagascar over the last century. Centella asiatica is indigenous to the Asia Pacific region, belongs to the Apiaceae family and has been long known for its faster healing properties for small wounds and scratches.

The plant is also known for its ability to cure a number of skin diseases, for which it is being widely used in a number of skin care products. Centella asiatica extracts are widely used for its traditional herbal remedy and culinary uses and has been used in Ayurveda for a very long time.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2200

A number of companies including Himalaya, SD Biotechnologies Co.,Ltd. Nutricare Co., Ltd. Pairs of Horses Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Elishacoy are some of the companies using Centella asiatica in their skin and personal care products. In some countries Centella asiatica is also used as a vegetable and in beverages.

Global Centella asiatica Market: Dynamics

Centella asiatica extract is used to make a number of caffeine-free beverages, which prevent mental fatigue, anxiety and depression. It is also used on wounds as antifungal and antibacterial, which helps in fast healing. Centella asiatica cultivation is spread through a number of tropical and sub-tropical courtiers globally.

Though it is known by different names in different cultures, Centella asiatica is used as a raw vegetable in salads, but its medicinal uses actually drive its growth in the market. Centella asiatica extract is used in a number of skin care products in the western countries, for its healing properties.

Centella asiatica extracts are among some of the key botanical extracts and some of the key factors driving the growth in the demand include increasing health awareness and self-medication behavior among consumers, increasing lifestyle diseases, growth of online retail, increasing adoption of botanical supplements by geriatric population, liberal regulations for botanical supplements manufacturing and holistic benefits associated with consumption of botanical supplements. Major trends observed in the market are the inclination of consumers towards naturally derived products and the rising demand for botanicals in personal care products.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2200

Global Centella asiatica Market: Segmentation

The global Centella asiatica Market can be segmented on the basis of consumption in the form of raw Centella asiatica leaves or Centella asiatica extract. Centella extracts can be further divided into extracts from Centella asiatica leaves and stems. On the basis of application, the Centella asiatica market is segmented as anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, neuro-protective, antioxidant, and wound healing, among others. The end uses of Centella asiatica can be divided into cosmetic and non-cosmetic uses and on the basis of geography, the Centella asiatica market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Centella asiatica: Market Overview

The use of Centella asiatica is diverse across the globe. For example, In India, Centella asiatica is known as Mandukparni, and is used in skin treatment, memory enhancing and anxiety whereas in Southeast Asia it is used for treating a number of skin diseases, joint-related disorders and mental-health-related disorders. In China, the leaves of Centella asiatica are prescribed to cure leucorrhoea and fever.

In Madagascar, Centella asiatica is used to treat leprosy while in Malaysia, the leaves are commonly used as a vegetable in salads. Centella asiatica extracts are also used for healing wounds & scratches and is one of the key constituents of brain tonics for the cognitive retard. Though Asia Pacific is the key market for Centella asiatica, its importance has been on a rise in the U.S. and Europe. The western countries have seen an increase in the sales of plant-based supplements owing to the factors such as higher levels of awareness and dependability on natural remedies. Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns also support the growth in demand for these supplements.

Global Centella asiatica Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Centella asiatica Market are Guangxi Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Frank Biochem Co., Ltd., Lotioncrafter LLC., Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., S. V. Agro Food, Sabinsa Corporation,

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2200

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com