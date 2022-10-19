Censor claims to have been banned from $100K Call of Duty tournament by Activision over harassment charges against Nadia

Doug “Censor” has been turning numerous heads within the Name of Responsibility neighborhood after his troll video in regards to the hacking accusations in opposition to Nadia went viral a number of weeks in the past.

In a now-deleted tweet, Doug claimed that Activision had blocked him from collaborating within the Fortune’s Maintain match final weekend as a result of it deemed his actions to be harassment.

“I am actually not that sorry”: Censor says he needed to validate Nadia and never harass her along with his troll video

Name of Responsibility Twitch streamer “Nadia” Amine has been on the heart of lengthy and sustained assaults from numerous individuals who have alleged that she frequently cheats whereas enjoying Warzone on stream. The accusations, which have by no means been formally corroborated, vary from using purpose bots to VPN spoofing allegations.

As one of many quickest rising content material creators on the platform, Amine has attributed a lot of the net vitriol to her gender. Suffice it to say that the FPS neighborhood has been speaking about her, with even Dr DisRespect talking about Activision inviting her to occasions.

That is pretend information. I needed to make a troll video and validate Nadia because the content material genius she has been over these previous few months. Sorry if this makes the catch-a-hacker neighborhood upset, however I’m actually not that sorry. twitter.com/callofshame/st…

Censor, in a tweet replying to Name of Disgrace, clarified his intentions in regards to the troll video he posted, which ended with an elaborate and weird proposal to Nadia. Many viewers expressed outrage on the video as a result of the streamer had hyped it as much as be an expose the place he would lastly show whether or not Nadia was a cheater or not.

Within the tweet, he wrote:

“I needed to make a troll video and validate Nadia because the content material genius she has been over these previous few months. Sorry if this makes the catch-a-hacker neighborhood upset, however I’m actually not that sorry.”

The eight-minute lengthy video, titled THE TRUTH ABOUT NADIA, at the moment has 5.7k likes to 40K dislikes and proves that the “catch-a-hacker neighborhood” took umbrage with it.

However the state of affairs appears to have backfired as a result of Activision did not enable Censor to take part in Name of Responsibility League Resurgence: Fortune’s Maintain, an official match the place anybody may take part in a prize pool of $100,000.

Backlash led by Ludwig

Fairly a number of folks, together with fashionable YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren, made movies and vocally criticized him for the video. In a video uploaded on his secondary Mogul Mail channel on October 3, Ahgren was surprised to see Censor’s antics and gave his commentary on the dishonest scandal.

At 9:54, Ludwig succinctly sums up his views on the problem, a view shared by many on the web, saying:

“In case your’re questioning if the remainder of for the remainder of this video he dives into how Nadia may need cheated, no. He really says that the expertise that he has to seek out cheaters was not even for the sport Nadia performs. It was for Name of Responsibility Vanguard, she performs Warzone.”

After commenting on the weird proposal, Ludwig opines on Censor’s precise motives and pulls up charts that confirmed the video was by far probably the most seen content material he had produced in months. The previous acknowledged:

“Even when he wasn’t searching for slightly little bit of consideration and clout, it’s the most views he is had on YouTube in a protracted, lengthy whereas. Gained extra subscribers than he obtained in January 2020. So you realize, it labored for him.”

Censor has hit again at individuals who have accused him of constructing a “clickbaity” video by posting his YouTube analytics web page. The picture reveals that he hasn’t monetized the video in any respect.

Additionally for folks suppose I milked a YouTube video to get it to eight minutes for added mid-rolls, I deliberately used “Firestone cowl” for my proposal as a result of I felt it was impactful. I do know the sport and I do know my intentions, don’t be a sheep Also for people think I milked a YouTube video to get it to 8 minutes for additional mid-rolls, I intentionally used “Firestone cover” for my proposal because I felt it was impactful. I know the game and I know my intentions, don’t be a sheep 🐑 https://t.co/dZnou4PbOd

Censor was a part of Boston Breach’s Name of Responsibility roster for the match. Nonetheless, he was eliminated after being debarred from attending the occasion. As of now, it’s unclear what number of extra occasions he’s nonetheless banned from, that means followers might want to await information about his future in aggressive Name of Responsibility.

