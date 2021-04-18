Cement and Aggregate Market to Remain Lucrative During 2020-2027

“

Cement and AggregateA cement is a binder, a substance used for construction that sets, hardens, and adheres to other materials to bind them together. Aggregate is a broad category of coarse to medium grained particulate material used in construction, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, recycled concrete and geosynthetic aggregates. Aggregates are the most mined materials in the world.

Major manufacturers in the industry are LafargeHolcim, CNBM(China National Building Material) and HeidelbergCement, with their revenue ratios of 11.55%, 9.57% and 8.38% respectively in 2019.

The Cement and Aggregate Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Cement and Aggregate was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on 'Cement and Aggregate Industry' offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Cement and Aggregate market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Cement and Aggregate generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

LafargeHolcim, CNBM(China National Building Material), HeidelbergCement, Anhui Conch, Cemex, CRH, Siam Cement Group, China Resources Cement, Jidong, Shanshui, Huaxin Cement Co, Hongshi Holding Group, UltraTech, Votorantim, InterCement, Taiwan Cement, Eurocement, Dangote Cement, Buzzi Unicem,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Aggregate, Cement,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Residential Use, Commercial Use, Infrastructure Use, Industrial Use,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Cement and Aggregate, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Cement and Aggregate market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cement and Aggregate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aggregate

1.2.3 Cement

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Infrastructure Use

1.3.5 Industrial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cement and Aggregate Production

2.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 India

2.7 Latin America

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 Africa

2.10 Taiwan(China)

3 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cement and Aggregate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Cement and Aggregate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cement and Aggregate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Cement and Aggregate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Cement and Aggregate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Cement and Aggregate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Cement and Aggregate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Cement and Aggregate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cement and Aggregate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 LafargeHolcim

12.1.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

12.1.2 LafargeHolcim Overview

12.1.3 LafargeHolcim Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LafargeHolcim Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.1.5 LafargeHolcim Related Developments

12.2 CNBM(China National Building Material)

12.2.1 CNBM(China National Building Material) Corporation Information

12.2.2 CNBM(China National Building Material) Overview

12.2.3 CNBM(China National Building Material) Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CNBM(China National Building Material) Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.2.5 CNBM(China National Building Material) Related Developments

12.3 HeidelbergCement

12.3.1 HeidelbergCement Corporation Information

12.3.2 HeidelbergCement Overview

12.3.3 HeidelbergCement Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 HeidelbergCement Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.3.5 HeidelbergCement Related Developments

12.4 Anhui Conch

12.4.1 Anhui Conch Corporation Information

12.4.2 Anhui Conch Overview

12.4.3 Anhui Conch Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Anhui Conch Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.4.5 Anhui Conch Related Developments

12.5 Cemex

12.5.1 Cemex Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cemex Overview

12.5.3 Cemex Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cemex Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.5.5 Cemex Related Developments

12.6 CRH

12.6.1 CRH Corporation Information

12.6.2 CRH Overview

12.6.3 CRH Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CRH Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.6.5 CRH Related Developments

12.7 Siam Cement Group

12.7.1 Siam Cement Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Siam Cement Group Overview

12.7.3 Siam Cement Group Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Siam Cement Group Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.7.5 Siam Cement Group Related Developments

12.8 China Resources Cement

12.8.1 China Resources Cement Corporation Information

12.8.2 China Resources Cement Overview

12.8.3 China Resources Cement Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 China Resources Cement Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.8.5 China Resources Cement Related Developments

12.9 Jidong

12.9.1 Jidong Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jidong Overview

12.9.3 Jidong Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jidong Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.9.5 Jidong Related Developments

12.10 Shanshui

12.10.1 Shanshui Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shanshui Overview

12.10.3 Shanshui Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shanshui Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.10.5 Shanshui Related Developments

12.11 Huaxin Cement Co

12.11.1 Huaxin Cement Co Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huaxin Cement Co Overview

12.11.3 Huaxin Cement Co Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Huaxin Cement Co Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.11.5 Huaxin Cement Co Related Developments

12.12 Hongshi Holding Group

12.12.1 Hongshi Holding Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hongshi Holding Group Overview

12.12.3 Hongshi Holding Group Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hongshi Holding Group Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.12.5 Hongshi Holding Group Related Developments

12.13 UltraTech

12.13.1 UltraTech Corporation Information

12.13.2 UltraTech Overview

12.13.3 UltraTech Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 UltraTech Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.13.5 UltraTech Related Developments

12.14 Votorantim

12.14.1 Votorantim Corporation Information

12.14.2 Votorantim Overview

12.14.3 Votorantim Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Votorantim Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.14.5 Votorantim Related Developments

12.15 InterCement

12.15.1 InterCement Corporation Information

12.15.2 InterCement Overview

12.15.3 InterCement Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 InterCement Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.15.5 InterCement Related Developments

12.16 Taiwan Cement

12.16.1 Taiwan Cement Corporation Information

12.16.2 Taiwan Cement Overview

12.16.3 Taiwan Cement Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Taiwan Cement Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.16.5 Taiwan Cement Related Developments

12.17 Eurocement

12.17.1 Eurocement Corporation Information

12.17.2 Eurocement Overview

12.17.3 Eurocement Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Eurocement Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.17.5 Eurocement Related Developments

12.18 Dangote Cement

12.18.1 Dangote Cement Corporation Information

12.18.2 Dangote Cement Overview

12.18.3 Dangote Cement Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Dangote Cement Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.18.5 Dangote Cement Related Developments

12.19 Buzzi Unicem

12.19.1 Buzzi Unicem Corporation Information

12.19.2 Buzzi Unicem Overview

12.19.3 Buzzi Unicem Cement and Aggregate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Buzzi Unicem Cement and Aggregate Product Description

12.19.5 Buzzi Unicem Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Cement and Aggregate Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Cement and Aggregate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Cement and Aggregate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Cement and Aggregate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Cement and Aggregate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Cement and Aggregate Distributors

13.5 Cement and Aggregate Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Cement and Aggregate Industry Trends

14.2 Cement and Aggregate Market Drivers

14.3 Cement and Aggregate Market Challenges

14.4 Cement and Aggregate Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Cement and Aggregate Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

