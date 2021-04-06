Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries and more.

Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 494 million in 2020 to USD 584 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

PPG Industries (US)

Sika (Norway)

RPM International Inc. (Japan)

Jotun (Norway)

Hempel (Denmark)

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted EU-5 countries, the US, Russia, Poland, and Nordic countries. As a preventive measure, construction activities have been suspended. Several construction projects in Europe and North America have been suspended, which has resulted in a decline in demand for the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings.

“The commercial segment is estimated to maintain ascendancy throughout forecast period”

The commercial building construction across the globe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market in 2019, followed by the residential segment in terms of value. Increasing construction activities, along with increasing investment in commercial sector development in the emerging economies in APAC and MEA, are expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

“Water-borne coatings segment is estimated to have majority share in market.”

Based on type, the water-borne coatings segment is estimated to hold the majority share of the overall cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market. The major factor driving this segment is the increasing demand for green products. Water-borne coatings are easier to clean up, reduce the risk of fire, and result in less exposure to VOCs.

“North America is projected to account for largest share of the markets during the forecast period”

North America is projected to lead the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market from 2020 to 2025. The US is the largest market for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings in North America. In North America, stringent regulations pertaining to fire safety in building and construction to ensure the safety and protection from fire accidents.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

Table 1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Critical Secondary Inputs

2.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Critical Primary Inputs

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation Approach

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Market Size Estimation: Assessment Of European Market Size And Share To Estimate The Overall Demand

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Demand-Side Analysis

2.2.2 Estimating The Intumescent Coatings Market Size From Key Players’ Market Shares

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Supply-Side Analysis

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Intumescent Coatings Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Factors Supporting Market Growth

Figure 7 Water-Borne Segment Accounted For Larger Market Share In 2019

Figure 8 Commercial Segment Dominated The Market In 2019

Figure 9 North America Was The Largest Market In 2019

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Intumescent Coatings Market

Figure 10 Stringent Government Regulations For Building & Construction Industry To Drive The Market Between 2020 And 2025

4.2 North America: Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, By Type And Country, 2019

Figure 11 Water-Borne Segment And Us Accounted For Largest Shares

4.3 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, By Key Countries

Figure 12 Saudi Arabia To Register Highest Cagr

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 13 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.15.1.1 Disruption Due To Covid-19

5.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness, Changing Regulations, And Rising Emphasis On Safety Measures Across The Globe

5.2.1.2 Growing Preference For Lightweight Materials In The Building & Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number Of Fire Accidents Across The Globe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.1.4 New Rules For Green And Smart Buildings And Growing Focus On Obtaining Green Certification

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Economic Slowdown And Impact Of Covid-19 On The Construction Industry

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Fire-Resistant Coatings In Renovation Projects

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand For Water-Based Intumescent Coatings

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Consolidation And Expansion Of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Production Facilities

5.3.2 Development Of New Products

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 14 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market

5.4.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.3 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 15 Supply Chain Of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

Table 2 Country-Wise Certification Or Approving Authorities For Intumescent Coatings

5.7 Technology Analysis

Table 3 C1–C5 Classification Scheme

Table 4 Intumescent Coatings For Fire Protection – Bs En 16623:2015 Classification

5.8 Yc And Ycc Shift

Figure 16 Growing Green Building Construction And Increasing Demand For Waterborne Coatings To Bring Change In Future Revenue Mix!

5.8.1 Yc Shift

5.8.2 Ycc Shift

5.9 Ecosystem Map

Figure 17 Ecosystem Of Paints & Coatings Market

Figure 18 Ecosystem Extension To Intumescent Coatings Market

5.10 Pricing Analysis

Figure 19 Pricing Analysis (Usd/Ton) Of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, By Region, 2019

5.11 Forecast Impact Factors And Covid-19 Impact

5.12 Patent Analysis

Table 5 Number Of Granted Patents During 2015–2020

Figure 20 Share Of Granted Patents, By Key Players (Till September 2020)

Table 6 Granted Patents By Key Players, 2017-2019

Figure 21 Granted Patents Share, By Jurisdiction (Till September 2020)

5.13 Key Exporting And Importing Countries

Table 7 Intensity Of Trade, By Key Countries

5.14 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.14.1 Global Gdp Outlook

Table 8 World Gdp Growth Projection

5.14.2 Global Steel Market

Figure 22 Global Steel Production And Consumption Market Analysis, By Country

5.15 Adjacent Market

5.15.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market

Table 9 Paints & Coatings Market Size, By Region, 2016–2019 (Kiloton)

Table 10 Paints & Coatings Market Size, By Region, 2020–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 11 Paints & Coatings Market Size, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Paints & Coatings Market Size, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.4.1 Concerns Related To Coating Application And Durability

5.16 Case Study

6 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, By Type

……CONTINUED

