Cellulose Fibers Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast – LENZING AG, Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Grasim, Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd GMBH

Market Insights

Global cellulose fibers market is expected to rise to register a substantial CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing demand from the textile industry.

These fibers are compounds of lignin and hemicellulose which are obtained mainly from the leaves of plants or wood or the bark. These fibers have varied applications in the field of chemical filter, bio composites and polymer composites. The wood pulp undergoes various chemical processes in order to produce the cellulose fiber. Some of the common cellulose fibers include cotton fiber, flax fiber, rayon, viscose among others.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing global warming has resulted in the significant change of production and sale of fibres; this factor will drive the market growth

• Rising disposable income and growth in population also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

• Prevailing demand for technical textiles and favourable government policies will boost the market growth

• Rising awareness among the consumers for skin-friendly apparel will boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

• Fluctuations in the raw material prices acts as restraint for the market growth

• Requirement of skilled people and advanced machinery in the production of cellulose fiber is also anticipated to hamper the market growth

Major Market Players Covered in the Cellulose Fibers Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cellulose fibers market are LENZING AG, Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Grasim, Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd, China Bambro Textile Co., Ltd., Sappi, Eastman Chemical Company, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, China Hi-Tech Group Corporation, Tangshan Sanyou Group Co., Ltd., Birla Cellulose, Thairayon.com among others

Key Developments in the Market:

• In February, 2018 Aditya Birla Group’s Birla Cellulose introduced a design studio in New York offering a one-stop solution for brands in the US” in terms of fabric samples in viscose, modal and spunshade. The launch of the studio in New York will be a step towards reducing lead time for the buyers. This will enhance the company’s product portfolio in the market.

• In March 2016, Birla cellulose launched fabrics under the brand name Liva which will provide natural fluid fashion. This launch aims at promoting its availability in commercial quantities. The company has tied up with 22 major brands and is planning for further expansion. This will enhance the company’s geographical presence boosting the market growth in future

Global Cellulose Fibers Market Scope and Market Size

By Product Type

o Synthetic

o Natural

By Fibre Type

o Cotton

o Wood Pulp

o Jute

o Viscose

o Lyocell

o Modal

o Others

By Application

o Textiles

o Filtration

o Hygiene

o Construction

o Others

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

