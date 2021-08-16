Cellulose Acetate Market Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis and Growth by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cellulose Acetate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cellulose acetate market reached a value of US$ 4.02 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cellulose acetate refers to a hygroscopic chemical product that is the acetate ester of cellulose. It is manufactured using the reaction of cellulose with acetic acid and acetic anhydride in the presence of a catalyst. The produced compound is then blended with a combination of plasticizers, additives and melt compounded to produce cellulose acetate granules, which are further processed to form a high-performance thermoplastic. It is easily soluble in acids, acetone, esters and strong mineral bases while being biodegradable in nature. It is widely used as a major substitute for plastics across numerous industries.

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cellulose acetate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Solvay
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Daicel Corporation
  • China National Tobacco Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
  • Sichuan Push Acetati Co.,Ltd
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
  • Sappi Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the cellulose acetate market on the basis of application and region.

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Breakup by Application:

  • Ciggeraette Filters
  • LCD
  • Yarn
  • Coatings, Plastics and Films
  • Price Analysis

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

