Cellulose Acetate Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026
Market Size – USD 4.11 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Preference for eco-friendly acetate filter tow with enhanced biodegradability.
The global cellulose acetate market is forecast to reach USD 6.33 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose acetate is a semi-synthetic compound which is manufactured from purified natural cellulose. In the manufacturing of this semi-synthetic compound, natural cellulose is reacted with acetic anhydride. The primary sources of these natural cellulose are cotton linens and wood pulp. Some of the prominent trends that are happening in the market include rising industrialization which provides vast opportunities for the market growth and the expanding textile and apparel industries in the Asia Pacific region and technological developments for cellulose acetate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, China National, Tobacco Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Acordis Cellulostic Fibers, Mitsubishi Chemical, Holdings Corporation, Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, and Sappi among others.
Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Fiber
- Plastic
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Cellulose Acetate Tow
- Cellulose Acetate Flakes
- Cellulose Acetate Filament
- Others
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Cigarette Filters
- Textile & Apparel
- Photographic Films
- Tapes & Labels
- Others
Cellulose Acetate market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Cellulose Acetate industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Cellulose Acetate industry till 2027.
