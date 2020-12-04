Cellular M2M Market 2020 Share, Size, Regional Growth, Upcoming Trends, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, High-income Segments Breakdown and Technology Updates till 2026 Research Report | MarketDigits Updates

Latest added Cellular M2M Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, China Mobile Ltd, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The cellular M2M market size is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2020 to USD 21.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period. Connectivity plays a crucial role in managing M2M device connections. The adoption of wireless connectivity has been increasing across industries. M2M has enabled a widespread scope of connectivity for enterprises possessing devices across geographically dispersed locations.

COVID-19 impact on the global cellular M2M market

The quick spread of the coronavirus has created a health crisis and triggered a massive financial crisis worldwide. Due to the huge economic losses in the majority of the sectors, the investments for the development of cellular M2M solutions by the organizations is reduced. However, technological advancements and digitization in various countries are expected to keep up the demand for cellular M2M solutions in major verticals, such as healthcare and utilities, to reduce human intervention. Moreover, organizations are gradually adopting mobile and cloud technologies, and big data and analytics capabilities combined in cellular M2M solutions to regain operational efficiency and improve their productivity.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing adoption of high-speed internet and connectivity technologies, such as 4G and 5G

Internet and wireless technologies have revolutionized the way customers, enterprises, and communication service providers interact with business processes. Huge rise in M2M connections is having a massive impact on the way many organizations do their businesses across industries by improving operational efficiency, quality of products and services, and decision-making. Organizations are moving to adopt next-generation connectivity technologies, such as 4G and 5G, to enable innovation and gain competitive advantage by linking billions of devices, machines, and people in the hyper-connected area.

Restraint: Increasing concerns about data privacy and security

The volume of data collected using M2M technology introduces new risks to security and privacy. The sharing of data through cloud services increases the locations where personal data resides. Most of the cellular-based M2M application providers map, monitor, and store private data of individuals, asset and vehicle information, and remote access to different IT systems and are concerned regarding the disclosure of this vital information to third parties for marketing purposes or disclosure to government officials.

Opportunity: Growing impetus to IoT

M2M is a key component of the evolving IoT revolution. M2M connections form a part of the IoT, along with big data analytics, cloud computing, and sensors and actuators that can together run autonomous machines and intelligent systems. For the recent developments in wireless communications, sensing and actuation have given M2M an impetus to IoT. Further, the number of connected devices is growing exponentially for many years and will continue to grow in the future. As a result, IoT is supporting a wide range of smart applications and services to cope up with many of the challenges people face in their daily lives.

Challenge: Increasing security threats due to cloud and mobile technologies

Cellular M2M applications have been greatly benefitted due to the rise in disruptive technologies, such as cloud and mobile. However, owing to the sensitivity and security associated with insurance data, controlling the flow of sensitive data and digital access rights of digital assets as well as intellectual property protection are the major concerns of cellular M2M application providers. Data privacy and security is a cumbersome bottleneck that needs to be addressed effectively. Setting up proper access and control mechanism is a must to address the issues of data theft.

Key Market Players

The cellular M2M market comprises key solution and service providers, such as AT&T (US), Verizon (US), T-Mobile (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Orange S.A. (France), Telefonica (Spain), Vodafone (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), Kore Wireless (US), Aeris (US), Arm holdings (UK), China Mobile (China), Infineon (Germany), Thales Group (France), Orbocomm (US), Telit (UK), Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), Cubic Telecom (Ireland), KPN (Netherlands), A1 Digital (Austria), SK Telecom (South Korea), Rogers Communications (Canada), Telenor Connexion (Sweden), Truphone (UK), and 1oT (Estonia).

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Services

Connectivity services

Professional services

Managed services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Asset tracking and monitoring

Predictive maintenance

Telemedicine

Fleet management

Warehouse management

Industrial automation

Smart meter

Others

By End User

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Transportation and logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



North America

U.S. Canada



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Rest of the World

Middle East Africa



Recent Developments

In October 2020, Verizon extended the provision of its 5G network services at the innovation hub located at the University of Illinois Research Park. The provision of 5G network will enable innovators, such as students, startups, and large corporations, to be able to create modern applications in all industries that leverage advanced technologies, such as robotics, analytics, ML, and IoT devices.

In October 2020, T-Mobile, US became the first wireless provider in North America to successfully finish NB-IoT field tests on the live commercial network. Narrowband IoT or NB-IoT is an evolution of LTE technology built on industry standards that uses very small amounts of dedicated spectrum to carry data with incredible efficiency and performance.

In September 2020, Orange partnered with Ericsson to launch the 5G network in Spain. The partnership will lead Ericsson’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and its range of core products and solutions to power Orange Spain’s 5G services in two cities: Madrid and Barcelona.

In July 2020, Deutsche Telekom launched LTE-M in Germany, enabling its customers to develop solutions supporting data transfer and analysis. LTE-M is expected to help customers enable applications across a multitude of industry sectors through the 5G-based LTE-M technology.

In December 2019, AT&T collaborated with Vodafone to enable commercial inter-carrier arrangement for NB-IoT Roaming Across the US and Europe, creating opportunities for customers to efficiently create massive IoT deployments across the region.

