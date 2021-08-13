Cellular Glass Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021 to 2026
According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Cellular Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Cellular Glass Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Cellular glass refers to an insulation material of sponge-like appearance that is made using crushed glass and limestone or carbon at high temperatures. It is chemically inert, lightweight, and fiber-free and has excellent mechanical properties and a superior cellular structure compared to other types of insulation materials. Due to its high thermal conductivity and compressive strength, cellular glass is used to insulate water pipes, tanks, and flat roofs covered with bitumen. It also finds wide usage as a barrier against soil humidity owing to its impermeability.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellular-glass-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The rising demand for sustainable insulating materials with low ecological impact in industrial insulation systems is driving the growth of the market. Cellular glass offers durability, sustainability, safety, and long-term economic benefits for industrial equipment and piping. Furthermore, as it is resistant to water and non-corrosive in nature, cellular glass is extensively used in above and below ground water pipes. Additionally, due to its non-combustible and moisture-resistant properties, cellular glass is also utilized to produce insulation panels for fireproof buildings and green roofs. Moreover, as cellular glass insulation provides low energy costs, its application is expanding in cold storage devices across the globe. This, in turn, is anticipated to bolster the market growth over the forecasted period.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellular-glass-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- Amity Insulation Group Inc.
- Benarx
- Jahan Ayegh Pars Co.
- Langfang Chaochem Thermal Insulation Materials Co. Ltd.
- Owens Corning
- Pinosklo
- Polydros Sociedad Anonima (S.A.)
- REFAGLASS TRADE s.r.o.
- SZECO Insulation Technology Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co. Ltd
- Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd
Cellular Glass Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, type and application.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Block and Shell
- Foam Glass Gravel
Breakup by Type:
- Open Glass
- Closed Glass
Breakup by Application:
- Construction
- Industrial
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Related Reports:
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pressure-transmitter-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-analysis-and-research-report-imarc-group-2021-06-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market-2021-2026-global-trends-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antimony-market-global-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-06-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/intravenous-solutions-market-research-report-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-06-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-portable-medical-and-healthcare-devices-market-analysis-size-trends-and-growth-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-06-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-magnet-market-share-development-trends-applications-demand-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-06-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/facial-recognition-market-research-report-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-2020-to-2025-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/stomaostomy-care-market-share-outlook-future-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-08-02