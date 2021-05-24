Cellophane Bags Market Trends, Outlook, Opportunities, Demand Analysis, Forecasts 2027

Cellophane Bags Market – Overview

Cellophane bags are manufactured from cellulose and hence is biodegradable. It has emerged as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics synthesized from petroleum. Cellophane has remarkable water vapor, gas and fragrance barrier. It is also oil and grease resistant. Due to this features cellophane bags have been used for packaging various products such as nuts, lollies, biscuits, candies, cakes, etc. It helps in maintaining product’s freshness, aesthetic value and aroma. Cellophane bags besides being used for packaging bakery items are also finding increased application for packaging fresh and dried fruits and vegetables which ensures quality preservation of the product during shipping and logistics.

The manufacturers are intended to produce cellophane bags in various shapes such as flat cellophane bags, gusseted cellophane bags, etc. that best suits various industrial applications. The flat cellophane bags are mostly used for storing food items such as biscuits, cakes, etc. The square cellophane bags are used when the demand is for stacking products for storage and transportation. It enables the packed items to be stacked one over the other thereby enabling higher volume storage by occupying minimum space. Attributed by this industry as well as end user friendly features, the cellophane bags market is anticipated to witness a hike in terms of demand between 2017 and 2027.

Cellophane Bags Market – Dynamics

Cellophane bags are used across several industrial verticals for packaging products such as nuts, biscuits, cakes, fruits and vegetables, stationery items like greeting cards, folders, etc. The features like oil and grease resistant, barrier property towards water vapor, gas and aroma and biodegradability are expected to contribute to its increasing demand and drive the market for cellophane bags over other packaging materials between 2017 and 2027. However, the conventional packaging materials such as paper and plastic wraps available at lower prices may challenge the cellophane bags market and act as restraints over the forecast period.

Cellophane Bags Market – Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the cellophane bags market is segmented as following:

Flush Top

Plain Flap

Self-Seal

Double ended

On the basis of End Use, the cellophane bags market is segmented as following:

Food Nuts Biscuits Cakes Fruits Vegetables Candies Others

Stationery Cards Folders

Gift wraps

Others

Cellophane Bags Market – Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical regions, the global Cellophane Bags Market is divided into following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The food industry has witnessed substantial growth all over the globe. This in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for convenient and reliable packaging solutions like Cellophane Bags. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Cellophane Bags market throughout the forecast period due to its emergence as a hub for food industry which finds a wide application of Cellophane Bags for its product’s efficient packaging.

North America is also anticipated to witness a hike in the demand for the Cellophane Bags market attributed by features and properties like oil and grease resistant, biodegradability, and barrier to water vapor, gas and aroma, etc. The Cellophane Bags market is expected to witness relatively slower growth in Latin America due to the prevailing economy in the region. Europe and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in Cellophane Bags market owing to the stagnant economy in the region.

Cellophane Bags Market – Key Players

The key players in Cellophane Bags Market includes International Plastics Inc., Multi Pak USA, Inc., Rutan Poly Industries, Inc., Direct Packaging Ltd., Cummins Printers Ltd., Prism Pak, Inc., AltaPac, Montana Packaging Pty Ltd., Wrapid Manufacturing Ltd., Fulcrum Films Ltd.

