Cell Therapy Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Mesoblast Limited, MEDIPOST, Cells for Cells, Castle Creek Biosciences, NuVasive

The cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 12,563.23 million by 2027 from US$ 7,260.50 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020–2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of regenerative medicines, and surging number of approvals for cell-based therapies. However, the high cost of cell therapy manufacturing hinders the growth of the cell therapy market.

The cell therapy market, based on therapy type, is bifurcated into allogeneic and autologous. In 2019, the allogeneic segment accounted for a larger share owing to the availability of substantial number of approved products for clinical use. For instance, in 2018, Alofisel developed by TiGenix (Takeda) is the first allogeneic stem cell-based therapy approved for use in Europe.

Vericel Corporation; MEDIPOST; NuVasive, Inc.; Mesoblast Limited; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Smith & Nephew; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cells for Cells; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc; and Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. are among the companies operating in the cell therapy market.

The advancements in biotechnology have led to the adoption of personalized treatments for a wide range of indications. Stem cell therapies are being used to treat chronic diseases, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and genetic disorders. Further, the advantages of cell therapy such as targeted treatment, faster and efficient recovery, and reduced side effects promote the adoption of various products. In North America, cell therapies are widely adopted owing to the availability of FDA-approved products.

For instance, in April 2020, the FDA awarded regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to Novartis’ Kymriah to treat refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) in adults. In July 2020, the FDA approved a CAR T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus) for patients with mantle cell lymphoma. It is the first FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy for mantle cell lymphoma and it was approved under the Accelerated Approval pathway. Tecartus also received Orphan Drug designation, which encourages the development of drugs for rare diseases. The other approved CAR-T cell therapies for cancer are Kymriah for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and Yescarta for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Apart from this, with more than 250 clinical trials worldwide studying CAR T-cell therapies, additional cell therapies are on their way with potential indications including pancreatic cancer, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. This is expected to drive the cell therapy market.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cell Therapy industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM).

