Cell Therapy Instruments Market Grow with a CAGR 2020-2027 Focuses On Top Companies Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies, Lonza

The cell therapy instruments market was valued at US$ 12,340.03 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 32,477.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Cell therapy is a procedure where living and intact cells are injected, implanted, or grafted into the patient’s body. For instance, a person who has cancer is injected with T cells during his/her course of immunotherapy. The cell therapy instruments ranges from injections to surgical implantation using special devices. Cell therapy has applications in a large number of diseases such as nervous system disorders, cancer, cardiac conditions (myocardial infarction and heart failure), diabetes mellitus, bones and joints, genetic disorders, and wounds of the skin and soft tissues.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; MERCK KGaA; Lonza; Cytiva (GE Healthcare Life Sciences); Terumo Corporation; BD; Miltenyi Biotec; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Sartorius AG; and Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.) are among the leading companies operating in the cell therapy instruments market.

The companies have adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints, and product portfolio to meet the rising demand for the cell therapy products and services. For instance, in March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Brammer Bio, to expand the capabilities of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to support high-growth in cell therapy market.

Based on the product, the cell therapy instruments market is segmented into consumables, equipment, systems, and software. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising research activities that demand reagents, kits, and lab wares in higher quantity. Also, the increased production of cell therapies for commercialization has influenced the market for the consumables segments. Additionally, the rising adoption of cell therapy has increased the demand for storage consumables to supply and distribute it to the desired places.

To comprehend global Cell Therapy Instruments market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

