Cell Sorter Market- Global Opportunity and Industry Analysis
Cell Sorter Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,” Cell Sorter Market by Technology (Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting, Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS), and Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics), Product & Service (Cell Sorters, Cell Sorting Reagents & Consumables, Cell Sorting Services), Application (Research Application and Clinical Applications) and End User (Research Institutions, Medical Schools & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028″.
The global market size of cell sorter is $XX million in 2020 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2028.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Affymetrix, Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., Cytonome/St. LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Union Biometrica, Inc. are provided in this report.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key technology positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework
- It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
- Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
Cell Sorter Market Key Segments:
By Technology
- Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting
- Jet-In-Air Cell Sorting
- Cuvette-Based Cell Sorting
- Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
- Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics
By Product & services
- Cell Sorters
- Cell Sorting Reagents & Consumables
- Cell Sorting Services
By Application
- Research Application
- Immunology & Cancer Research
- Stem Cell Research
- Drug Discovery
- Other Research Applications
- Clinical Applications
