Cell Sorter Market- Global Opportunity and Industry Analysis

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,” Cell Sorter Market by Technology (Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting, Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS), and Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics), Product & Service (Cell Sorters, Cell Sorting Reagents & Consumables, Cell Sorting Services), Application (Research Application and Clinical Applications) and End User (Research Institutions, Medical Schools & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028″.

The global market size of cell sorter is $XX million in 2020 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2028.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Affymetrix, Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., Cytonome/St. LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Union Biometrica, Inc. are provided in this report.

Cell Sorter Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting Jet-In-Air Cell Sorting Cuvette-Based Cell Sorting

Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics

By Product & services

Cell Sorters

Cell Sorting Reagents & Consumables

Cell Sorting Services

By Application

Research Application Immunology & Cancer Research Stem Cell Research Drug Discovery Other Research Applications

Clinical Applications

