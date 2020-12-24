Cell Line Development Serum Market Forecast to 2027 – PAN Biotech, WuXi AppTec, American Type Culture Collection

Regenerative medicines have the potential to replace or heal tissues, as well as organs, and normalize congenital defects. Certain age-related abnormalities, diseases, and trauma damage the tissues and organs. Over the last decade of a century, the tissue engineering industry has emerged impressively, and it has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine, which focuses on the development of clinical therapies for the maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological function, with the use of cell engineering. Cell line development is a crucial and invariable part of regenerative medicine. Thus, advancements in the regenerative medicine boost the demand for serum used in cell line development.

The cell line development serum market is expected to reach US$ 1,467.92 million by 2027 from US$ 915.58 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (MERCK KGaA), Cytiva (Danaher), PAN Biotech, Corning Incorporated, European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC), Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., WuXi AppTec, and American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) are among the leading companies operating in the cell line development serum market.

Cell lines play a major role in testing and development of drugs, development of cell-based therapy, and research related to cancer tissues, among other applications. New drugs developed in pharmaceutical companies are safely and effectively tested on differentiated stem cells for checking their potential. Further, the regenerative medicines using cell-based models have the potential to help the researchers in early-intervention treatment for degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Thus, surge in the use of regenerative medicines propels the cell line development serum market.

Based on type, the global cell line development serum market is segmented into fetal bovine serum, adult bovine serum, porcine serum, horse serum, other animal serum. Fetal bovine serum segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of the market during the forecast period. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) derived from the blood drawn from a bovine fetus through a closed collection system from the slaughterhouse. FBS is the most widely used serum-supplement for the in vitro cell culture of eukaryotic cells. This is because it has a deficient level of antibodies and contains more growth factors, allowing for versatility in different cell culture applications.

The report segments the global cell line development serum market as follows:

By Type

Fetal Bovine Serum

Adult Bovine Serum

Porcine Serum

Horse Serum

Other Animal Serum

By Application

Bioproduction

Drug Discovery

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicines

Toxicity Testing

Academic Research

