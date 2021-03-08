Cell Line Development Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis| Key Players Sartorius AG, Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LakePharma, Inc., WuXiAppTec Group

According to our latest study on “Cell Line Development Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Type, Product, and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 4,160.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,219.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global cell line development market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

The global cell line development market, based on type, is segmented into primary cell line, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The recombinant cell lines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. This growth is ascribed to the increasing demand for recombinant cell lines in the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins. However, the hybridomas segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising research and development activities for novel biologics.

Stable cell lines are widely used in a wide range application, including biologics production, drug screening, and gene functional studies. The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in all phases of drug development, and it has compelled many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to put their clinical studies on hold. The new government policies, stay-at-home orders, social distancing norms, and widespread anxiety are among the prime challenges faced by researchers conducting the ongoing studies.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Cell Line Development Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive Landscape: Cell Line Development market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Selexis SA (JSR Corporation)

BioFactura, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Sartorius AG

Lonza

GENERAL ELECTRIC

LakePharma, Inc.

WuXiAppTec Group

Chapter Details of Cell Line Development Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Cell Line Development Market Landscape

Part 04: Cell Line Development Market Sizing

Part 05: Cell Line Development Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

