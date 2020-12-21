Cell Isolation Market to Come Out Stronger in the Next 10 Years

Cell isolation techniques are increasingly being adopted all around the world owing to their ability to detect diseases earlier than the other conventionally used methods. In addition to this, the cell isolation technique is widely used in the hassle-free production of various kinds of biopharmaceuticals such as biosimilars, recombinant proteins, and monoclonal antibodies, which is further boosting the demand for cell isolation methods across the globe. The cells used in cell isolation are obtained from humans, plants, and animal sources and so, they require highly efficient filtration systems in order to remove the disease causing bacteria and viruses.

The soaring number of investments made by the governments of several countries on cell-based research is another important factor propelling the adoption of cell isolation techniques in the healthcare industry. Cell therapies are increasingly being used for the treatment of spinal cord injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, neurological diseases, skeletal, renal, stroke, and autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease. It has also been found that cell-based research has the ability to control and treat cancer and various other chronic diseases.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the valuation of the global cell isolation market is anticipated to increase from $4.6 billion in 2017 to $12.6 billion by 2023. The market is also projected to progress at an 18.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). There are two types of products used in cell isolation processes — consumables and instruments. Of these, consumables recorded higher usage in 2017 and are also expected to register faster growth in utilization during the forecast period, due to the rising requirement of media, kits, reagents, beads, disposables, and sera in cell isolation processes.

