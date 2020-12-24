Cell Expansion Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2020-2025)

The report titled “Cell Expansion Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Cell Expansion industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The global cell expansion market size is estimated to be USD 14.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%

#Key Players-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), MiltenyiBiotec (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), GE Healthcare (US), and Corning, Inc. (US).

“Consumables accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market in 2018”

On the basis of products, the cell expansion market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables are segmented into reagents, media, sera, and disposables. The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems.

“Human cells accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2018”

Based on cell type, the cell expansion market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells. The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs. These cells are used for therapeutic and research purposes.

“North America dominates the cell expansion market”

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion in 2018.The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the government funding for cancer research, increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment theories, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Cell Expansion Market

1.2.2 Country Coverage

Figure 2 Cell Expansion Market, By Region

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

Figure 3 Cell Expansion Market: Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

Figure 4 Research Design

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

Figure 5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Cell Expansion Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Cell Expansion Market: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Cell Expansion Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Cell Expansion Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Cell Expansion Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Cell Expansion Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Expansion Market Overview

Figure 14 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases And Government Investments For Cell-Based Research To Drive Market Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 North America: Cell Expansion Market, By Product (2019)

Figure 15 Consumables Commanded The Largest Share Of The North American Cell Expansion Market In 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot Of The Cell Expansion Market

Figure 16 Asia Pacific To Register A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Cell Expansion Market: Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

Table 1 Global Prevalence Of Diabetes, By Region (Million), 2000 Vs. 2030

Table 2 Rising Incidence Of Cancer, By Type (Million)

5.2.1.2 Government Investments For Cell-Based Research

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus On Personalized Medicine

Table 3 Growth In The Number Of Personalized Medications, 2008–2016

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus On R&D For Cell-Based Therapies

Table 4 R&D Expenditure By Pharmaceutical Companies, 2016 Vs. 2017

5.2.1.5 Increasing Gmp Certifications For Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Table 5 Rising Regulatory Approvals For Gmp To Boost The Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ethical Concerns Regarding Research In Cell Biology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 3d Cell Expansion Technology

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Cell Expansion Market

Figure 18 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Cell Expansion Market

6 Cell Expansion Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 6 Cell Expansion Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Cell Expansion Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Consumables

Table 8 Cell Expansion Consumables Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Cell Expansion Consumables Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Cell Expansion Consumables Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Cell Expansion Consumables Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Media

6.2.1.1 Media Segment To Dominate The Cell Expansion Consumables Market

Table 12 Cell Expansion Consumables Market For Media, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Cell Expansion Consumables Market For Media, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Reagents

6.2.2.1 Reagents Segment To Account For The Second-Largest Share Of The Cell Expansion Consumables Market

Table 14 Cell Expansion Consumables Market For Reagents, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Cell Expansion Consumables Market For Reagents, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Sera

6.2.3.1 North America To Dominate The Cell Expansion Sera Market

Table 16 Cell Expansion Consumables Market For Sera, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Cell Expansion Consumables Market For Sera, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Disposables

Table 18 Cell Expansion Disposables Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Cell Expansion Disposables Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Cell Expansion Disposables Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Cell Expansion Disposables Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4.1 Tissue Culture Flasks

6.2.4.1.1 Tissue Culture Flasks Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Disposables Market

Table 22 Tissue Culture Flasks Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Tissue Culture Flasks Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4.2 Bioreactor Accessories

6.2.4.2.1 Bioreactor Accessories Segment Accounted For The Second-Largest Share Of The Disposables Market

Table 24 Bioreactor Accessories Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Bioreactor Accessories Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4.3 Other Disposables

Table 26 Other Disposables Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Other Disposables Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Instruments

Table 28 Cell Expansion Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Cell Expansion Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Cell Expansion Instruments Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Cell Expansion Instruments Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

Table 32 Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.1 Flow Cytometers

6.3.1.1.1 Product Launches To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 34 Flow Cytometers Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Flow Cytometers Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.2 Centrifuges

6.3.1.2.1 Major Players Are Focusing On Launching New And Advanced Centrifuges In The Market

Table 36 Centrifuges Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Centrifuges Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.3 Cell Counters & Hemocytometers

6.3.1.3.1 Technological Advancements Supporting The Growth Of The Cell Counters & Hemocytometers Market

Table 38 Cell Counters & Hemocytometers Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Cell Counters & Hemocytometers Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.4 Other Supporting Equipment

Table 40 Other Supporting Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Other Supporting Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Bioreactors

Table 42 Cell Expansion Bioreactors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Cell Expansion Bioreactors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.1 Microcarrier Bioreactors

Table 44 Microcarrier Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Microcarrier Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Microcarrier Bioreactors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Microcarrier Bioreactors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.1.1 Microcarrier-Based Anchorage-Dependent Bioreactors

6.3.2.1.1.1 Microcarrier-Based Anchorage-Dependent Bioreactors Offer Large-Scale Production

Table 48 Microcarrier-Based Anchorage-Dependent Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Microcarrier-Based Anchorage-Dependent Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.1.2 Suspension-Based Anchorage-Independent Bioreactors

6.3.2.1.2.1 North America Is The Largest Market For Suspension-Based Anchorage-Independent Bioreactors

Table 50 Suspension-Based Anchorage-Independent Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Suspension-Based Anchorage-Independent Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.2 Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

6.3.2.2.1 Collaborations And Product Launches Supporting The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 52 Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Automated Cell Expansion Systems

6.3.3.1 Technological Advancements To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 54 Automated Cell Expansion Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 Usd Million)

Table 55 Automated Cell Expansion Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type

…………….CONTINUED