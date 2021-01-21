Cell Expansion Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2024

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Cell Expansion Market. It provides the Cell Expansion industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Cell Expansion study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The cell expansion market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33% during 2019 – 2024.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of cell expansion market. The report analyses the Global Cell Expansion Market: Analysis By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Disposables), By Cell Type (Human Cell and Animal Cell), By Application (Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research and Cancer & Cell Based Research), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa), (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Japan, China, India): Opportunities and Forecast (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024, for the historical period of 2018-2019 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Prominent Players in the global Cell Expansion market are –

Merck Millipore, Eppendorf, ThermoFisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson, Danaher Corporation, Corning Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, CellGenix Technologie Transfer GmbH, Synthecon Inc., Stem Cell Technologies Inc.

SAN ANTONIO — Oct. 8, 2019 — Southwest Research Institute has received new funding from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use an SwRI-developed bioreactor to propagate cells for personalized regenerative medicine applications. A $3 million MTEC program will demonstrate stem cell manufacturing, and a $2.3 FDA contract is funding CAR T-cell production. Cell and gene therapies hold the promise of revolutionizing treating diseases using a patient’s own immune or stem cells. But existing technologies don’t meet clinical needs for high-quality and cost-effective cell manufacturing. They typically require an expensive, labor-intensive cell culture process in high-cost clean room conditions.

Jun 13, 2013: Merck Millipore has announced the availability of its PluriSTEM™ Human ES/iPS Medium for the routine expansion of human embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cells in feeder- and serum-free conditions with less frequent feeding and cell culture time.

It is the first human ES/iPS media to combine small molecule inhibitors with pluripotent specific growth factors and supplements to enable a less rigorous cell culture regiment. These features save researchers time and lead to lower costs.

Scope of the Report

-Cell Expansion Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

– Chained/Organized Cell Expansion Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Cell Expansion Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

