Cell Expansion Market: Business Opportunities, Trend, Growth Factors, Share Analysis, Outlook and Top Competitors

The cell expansion market is dominated by a few globally established players such as

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Getinge AB (Sweden) Terumo Corporation (Japan), MiltenyiBiotec (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Getinge AB, REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Kohjin-Bio (Japan), Pierre Guérin (France), Cellexus Ltd.(UK), Eppendorf AG (Germany), CellGenix GmbH (Germany), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US),Celltainer Biotech B.V. (Netherlands), and G&G Technologies (US).

“Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and government investments for cell-based research are set to drive the cell expansion market.’’

The global cell expansion market size is estimated to be USD 14.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%. Growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing focus on R&D for cell-based therapies, and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities.On the other hand, ethical concerns regarding research in cell biology are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

“By instruments type, the cell expansion supporting equipment accounted for the fasted growing product segment of the cell expansion market”

The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems. The cell expansion supporting equipment market includes flow cytometers, cell counters and hemocytometers, centrifuges, and other supporting equipment. They are used in cell culture processes for isolating, culturing, scaling-up, and extracting biological products. These instruments are essential in laboratories and institutes for conducting research and analyzing the cell structure and function for cell therapy research.

“By cell type, the human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market”

Based on cell type, the cell expansion market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells. The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs. The human cells segment accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market majorly due to the increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell expansion market.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing focus of players on emerging Asian markets, increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising geriatric population, and government initiatives for infrastructural improvements of healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the cell expansion market in this region.

“North America: the largest share of the cell expansion market”

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing government funding, rising research activates on stem cell therapies, growing awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs.

The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 70%, Tier 2- 20% and Tier 3 – 10%

Tier 1- 70%, Tier 2- 20% and Tier 3 – 10% By Designation — C level Executives- 30%, Directors- 20%, Others – 50%

— C level Executives- 30%, Directors- 20%, Others – 50% By Region — North America – 35%, Europe – 24%, APAC – 25%, RoW- 16%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the cell expansion market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (consumables and instruments), cell type (human cells and animal cells), application (regenerative medicine and stem cell research, cancer and cell-based research and other applications), and end user (research institutes, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, cell banks, and other end users).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the cell expansion market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the cell expansion market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

