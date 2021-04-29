Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market | Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.

A cell culture protein surface coating assists in improving the adhesion and growth of different cells. The inner surface of these cells is generally coated with extracellular matrix or proteins, such as laminin, collagen, fibronectin and vitronectin. This enables researchers to grow animal and plant cells in a favorable artificial environment. Besides this, it also aids in studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors impelling the global cell culture protein surface coating market growth. Stem cells are effective in treating cancer, brain diseases, cell deficiency therapy and cardiovascular diseases. Apart from this, the rising adoption of 3D cell culture, which is a process of growing biological cells in a controlled manner, is also strengthening market growth. Furthermore, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies are investing in the production of the monoclonal antibody, protein therapeutics, induced pluripotent stem cells and cell-based assays, which is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Abcam

BioTek Corporation

BioVision Inc.

Corning Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Kollodis BioSciences

Merck Millipore

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega

Qiagen NV

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trevigen

uVera Diagnostics

Viogene BioTek Corporation

The report has segmented on the basis of protein source, type of coating, application and region

Breakup by Protein Source:

Animal-derived Protein

Human-derived Protein

Synthetic Protein

Plant-derived Protein

Breakup by Type of Coating:

Self-Coating

Pre-Coatings Microwell Plates Petri Dish Flask Slides Others



Breakup by Application:

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

