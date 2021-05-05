Cell Culture Media, Sera, and Reagents Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period 2019-2027 Cell Culture Media, Sera, and Reagents Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Cell culture media, sera, and reagents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market was valued at US$ 4,987.7 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

The global cell culture media, sera and reagents market is witnessing impressive growth due to the increase in demand for biopharmaceutical products. Since its introduction as an integral part of the life sciences industry, the cell culture market has witnessed significant growth in terms of scope as well as adoption by the end-users.

The double-digit growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is the major factor likely to boost the growth of the cell culture media, sera and reagents market in the near future.

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals and Artificial Organs to Drive Market

The current USD 200 billion plus global biological drugs market comprises hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic enzymes, blood factors, etc. The limited applicability of conventional pharmaceuticals in curing diseased or injured tissues has led to an increasing demand for the biologics mentioned above.

billion plus global biological drugs market comprises hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic enzymes, blood factors, etc. The limited applicability of conventional pharmaceuticals in curing diseased or injured tissues has led to an increasing demand for the biologics mentioned above. The incredible specificity of biopharmaceuticals has opened new avenues in health care such as personalized medicine, wherein various diseases or conditions can be treated using specific biomolecules depending upon the patient’s physiological, biological, and genetic makeup.

Limited competition from generics (called biosimilars) is also fueling market growth, as these drugs are developed using unique processes involving growth of live cell cultures under controlled environmental conditions.

Artificial organs are engineered biological substitutes used to replace the structure and restore the functions of an impaired or diseased organ. The market for these artificial organs is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR of 25 % in the near future, indicating an increasing demand and strong growth potential in the cell culture market.

% in the near future, indicating an increasing demand and strong growth potential in the cell culture market. Cell-based applications of regenerative medicine include development of artificial organs and tissue and bone grafts to restore lost body functions. Development of specialty growth media and culture techniques that ensure specificity and availability of high end technology for scaling up cultures are important factors that would drive the market growth in these segments.

Fetal Bovine to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of product, the global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market has been classified into fetal bovine, newborn calf and adult bovine, and others.

Serum is commonly used as a supplement in cell culture media. Sera provides wide range of macromolecules, trace elements, carrier proteins, spreading factors, hormones, low molecular weight nutrients and other growth factors. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most common sera type used in cell culture medium.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the remnant blood fraction drawn from bovine fetus. FBS is a widely used serum supplement for in vitro cell culture of eukaryotic cells.

Competitive Landscape

The global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, BD Biosciences, EMD Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Lonza Biosciences, VWR International, and Corning incorporated, Eppendorf AG., HiMedia Laboratories, WuXi AppTec, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., PAA Laboratories, PromoCell GmbH, and Takara Bio, Inc., among others.

