Cell Culture Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical &x Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global cell culture market accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Cell culture is a technique, which involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. These obtained cells are then subjected to artificial growth medium. Furthermore, the entire technique involves the use of tools, which are called as instruments. For instance, some of the instruments include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. Moreover, bioreactors are used to carry out biological reaction, which is used to culture aerobic cells.

Similarly, other instruments such as petri dishes are used to hold growth medium, in which cells can be cultured; roller bottles are revolved slowly, which bathes the cells that are attached to the inner surface with medium. In addition, consumables such as media, sera, reagents, and others are also involved in the cell culture technique. For instance, sera serve as a source of growth and adhesion factors for the culture of cells in basal media. Moreover, cell culture instruments and consumables are used in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories, and others.

The growth of the cell culture market is driven by various factors which include surge in prevalence of cancer, and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. In addition, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include, surge in awareness related to use of cell culture technique in research and increase in research related funding. Furthermore, surge in cancer related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, high investment related to cell culture business restricts the growth of the cell culture market. Conversely, expected rise in demand for advanced cell culture technologies offers a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cell culture market.

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end users, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into instruments, and consumables. The instruments segment is further divided into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture supporting instruments. In addition, the consumables segment is divided into sera, media, reagents and bioreactor accessories.

By application, the market is classified into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine and others. By end user, it is divided into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and academic institutes. By region, the cell culture market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Due to COVID-19 pandemic there is rise in demand of cell culture product. Rise in adoption of cell culture techniques for the development of vaccines and biopharmaceutical. In addition, increase in the cases of COVID-19 has raised the need of vaccines which resulted in many research and development leading to vaccines are in clinical trial.

Therefore, there is a requirement of cell line and different cell culture techniques used in COVID-19. Further, Researchers are trying to understand the disease at a molecular level to develop therapeutic interventions. However, Primary cells are excellent models for studying respiratory diseases. Primary Cell culture offers the opportunity to understand lung disease mechanisms at a cellular level and to specifically target pathogenic processes using therapeutic compounds during COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, COVID-19 has expanded the demand of cell culture market in near future.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the consumables segment occupied 68.5% share of the global cell culture market in 2019

By application, the cancer research segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for 61.8% share of the market in 2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

In 2019, North America accounted for the major share of cell culture market size and is expected to continue this trend owing to surge in prevalence of cancer and rise in cancer related research. Furthermore, easy availability of cell culture instruments and consumables due to presence of majority of key players boost the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, other factors such as surge in health expenditure also boost the growth of the cell culture market in North America.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to surge in awareness related to use of cell culture technique, development of the R&D sector and surge in research funding. Furthermore, focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture high market share is expected to drive the growth of the cell culture market in the region.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

An overview of the regional landscape:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

